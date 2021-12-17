ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Civic Si Buyer’s Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the Hottest JDM Hot Hatch

By Chase Bierenkoven
 6 days ago
Always buy the newest, nicest Honda Civic Si you can afford. If you want a vintage Si, be prepared to hunt for it and pay at least $20,000. The Civic Si is a hot hatch icon worth every penny. There’s a very short list of cars that inspired a...

New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Photos Give Away More Than Honda Wants to About the Hot Hatch

The 2023 Civic Type R gets big aero changes in new photos. Honda likely won’t be changing the way the Type R drives. It’s about time Honda gave us another look at the as-yet-unreleased 2023 Honda Civic Type R. The last time we got a look at the new model, some not-so-subtle spy shots leaked the interior. But these aren’t spy shots. The photos below are straight from the horse’s mouth and give away yet more info on the hotly anticipated hot hatch. We’ll discuss everything from new aero elements to the new car’s proportions. Buckle up, JDM fanboys and girls.
CARS
The Honda Civic and the Worst JDM Cars to Import in 2022

Importing and registering JDM rides costs more than $3,000. The 25-year rule keeps us all from bathing in JDM glory. The R34 Nissan Skyline still isn’t able to be imported, and values have skyrocketed. An Acura NSX is nirvana, but you can’t afford one of those either. But we’re here to talk about the other end of the spectrum. The Honda Civics, the Mitsubishi Delicas, and the JDM cars you should never, ever, waste the money on importing.
CARS
2022 Honda Civic Si Evolves but Remains a Driver's Car

Will Honda be the last automaker to build a small, fun, affordable car with a manual transmission? It's now one of just a handful of companies that's able to make a business case for a car such as the Civic Si in the United States. We think it's commendable that this sub-$30,000, turbocharged, stick-shift sedan still exists at all, let alone that it's entering a new generation with numerous improvements.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Si#Jdm#Vehicles
Interested in a 2022 Honda Navi? Here are 5 Things to Know Before You Buy One

The 2022 Honda Navi recently debuted and it offers quite the value proposition. It’s small and easy to manage for any new or experienced rider and it’s super affordable. With a starting price under $2,000, the Navi undercuts a lot of competitors in the minibike segment and is appealing to anyone that just needs a quick and easy way to get around town. If you’re interested in buying one, here are a few other things you should know about it.
CARS
Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an EV

Electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent as consumers grow more conscious of climate change. With all industries examining their products and operations to determine how to reduce their carbon footprint, EVs provide a solid strategy for automakers to do so. Governments are joining the push by offering incentives to EV buyers.
CARS
This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

SUVs continue to be wildly popular in the U.S., and for good reasons. These higher-riding vehicles feature some characteristics most cars lack, such as a commanding view of the road, available (or sometimes standard) all-wheel drive, some level of off-roading ability, and a more rugged appearance. So what are the...
BUYING CARS
Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
The cheapest new cars you can buy in 2022

It's been a rough year to buy a new car and 2022 doesn't look much better. Average transaction prices hit a record above $46,000 in October due to low inventories and its going to be a while before the situation returns to normal. The increase is also the result of...
BUYING CARS
This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
Does Kia Make Reliable Cars and SUVs?

Kia has seemingly always gotten a bum rap when it comes to the build quality and reliability of its vehicles. If you remember some of the Kia vehicles from the 90s and early 2000s – like the Sephia, Rondo, and the Spectra – then you’ll remember why. If not, then just know that some of the cars in Kia’s not-too-distant history weren’t really that good. However, the brand has made massive changes in the past decade, but does that mean that Kia now builds reliable cars?
BUYING CARS
Yes, a radar detector can ruin the C8 Corvette's mirrors

Mirrors, windshields and typical static elements of a car aren't simple pieces of glass anymore. Electronics, for better or worse, flood modern vehicles, and the latest C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't an outlier. A new technical service bulletin from parent carmaker General Motors underscores such a statement. Released in late November,...
CARS
