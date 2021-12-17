Chevy Impala Barn Find Commercial Is A Real Tearjerker

We just have something in our eyes…

Chevrolet recently dropped a new commercial in time for Christmas and oh boy is it a tearjerker. Called “Holiday Ride” it’s got a little bit of everything, including a barn find 1966 Chevy Impala and a lot of heart. Not since Ram released its Super Bowl commercial titled “Farmer” back in 2013 have I been so touched by a car commercial. Seriously, it’s that good.

Learn what iconic engine Dodge is cancelling next here.

Without spoiling anything, the commercial features an older man who’s switching out a dried-out Christmas wreath on his barn door for a new one, plopping the old wreath inside on a stack of many others. Also occupying the barn is a dusty ’66 Impala he obviously cherishes but hasn’t been running in years.

For many people, a classic car they’ve had a long time holds significant sentimental value, which is exactly what’s loaded into this Impala. It’s for that reason alone they’ll sit in barns and gather dust, because even if the owner can’t fix it up they also can’t stand the thought of parting with it.

This is what really bothers me about people who characterize automotive enthusiasts as being sheerly materialistic and not caring about others. Just like this Chevy holiday commercial illustrates, the cars are even more beloved because of the memories they contain and the people who have shared those with us. Sure, a car is just sheet metal, maybe a cast iron block, some chrome trim, etc. but it transcends that in our minds and most importantly in our hearts.

What’s more, cars are symbols of freedom and capability. They’re our modern trusty steeds. What would the Lone Ranger be without Silver? What would Roy Rogers be without Trigger? What would Geralt of Rivia be without Roach? There’s that almost spiritual connection with these magical rides, a oneness people who just aren’t in tune can’t explain.

Anyway, watch the commercial, but have some tissues ready or at least make sure nobody you don’t want to have see you crying is sitting nearby. You’ve been warned.