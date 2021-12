Look for 2022 to be an exciting year for General Motors, Chairman and CEO Mary Barra says, starting with the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and other electric vehicle news on January 5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Silverado will educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have a dedicated platform, Barra said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO