Lakers: Russell Westbrook Active Tonight After Going Through COVID Protocols

The Lakers were facing a rather unfavorable matchup tonight in Minnesota. With so many guys out of the lineup due to positive COVID-19 tests, facing the Timberwolves looked to be tough, even with their 13-15 record to start out the year.

But the good news is that things are finally starting to swing their way. The Lakers will have Russell Westbrook available tonight against the Timberwolves, according to multiple sources.

Westbrook entered health and safety protocols earlier this week and was expected to be out for the minimum ten-day window. The assumption is that the Lakers star was able to return two negative tests within a 24-hour window in order to be activated.

That's great news for the Lakers as they look to keep their winning streak going. They've taken three consecutive games and adding Westbrook into the mix tonight only helps.

Westbrook has not put up a ton of points in games this month, but he's creating space for everyone else when he's on the court. The Lakers star has also dished out 8 assists per game so far in December. Most recently, he put up 23 points and 9 assists in Dallas on Wednesday.

If the Lakers are able to pull out a win tonight, they could potentially move into the number five seed in the Western Conference. Not to mention a 17-13 record would be a great improvement from where they have been over the last two months.