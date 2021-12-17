ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall, curve slightly flattens

By Rodrigo Campos
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Updates prices, adds COVID news)

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond yields were lower on Friday, though off session lows, as traders assessed the recent hawkish Federal Reserve stance as it bank tries to balance rising inflation against the economic toll of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Yields edged up in the short end, overall flattening the curve after some sharp steepening moves Thursday, especially on the 5-year/30-year.

Fed officials are focused on bringing inflation down to their 2% goal and winding down asset purchases by March to give them greater “optionality” next year to raise interest rates if needed, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said in a CNBC interview on Friday.

But since Wednesday, when the Fed ended its last meeting of the year, traders placed some bets that the faster taper would allow for fewer, or farther apart, rate hikes down the line, as the Fed re-focuses on economic data.

The spread between yields on the 5- and 30-year Treasury bond, was at 63.6 basis points, flatter on the day but holding on to some of Thursday’s sharp steepening move. That spread ended at 61.4 bps on Wednesday after the Fed meeting.

“The market is a little bit nervous about the recent resurgence of COVID cases,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“The market right now is penciling rate hikes a little bit further out the curve. The curve has been steepening over the last few days. It does suggest that the market is getting a little bit more nervous about COVID and is not as confident in the visibility of higher rates.”

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.6 basis points to 1.406%.

European countries prepared to impose further restrictions on Friday in an effort to stem surging cases of the Omicron variant that are threatening to stall a global economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said the COVID-19 pandemic could extend through next year and announced plans to develop a three-dose vaccine regimen for children ages 2 to 16.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.6 basis points to 1.815%.

The two- and 10-year Treasury notes yield spread was at 76.0 basis points, from 79.4 Thursday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.3 basis points at 0.644%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.697%, after closing at 2.739% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.407%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.362%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Omicron Data

Treasury yields rose on Thursday, ahead of the long holiday weekend, as investors assessed the omicron threat. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 1.498% at around 4:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up 5.4 basis points to 1.911%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS EZ bonds: comfortable with flat yield curve, peripherals

Dec 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EZ BONDS: COMFORTABLE WITH YIELD CURVE, PERIPHERALS (1240 GMT) Inflation, the pandemic, the economic rebound, central banks tapering their monetary stimulus… It might...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Quantitative Easing#U S#Treasuries#Covid#U S Treasury#Omicron#New York Fed Bank#Cnbc#Td Securities#European
Reuters

Wall Street climbs for third day as Omicron fears ebb

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply for a third straight session on Thursday after encouraging developments gave investors more ease about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break. Gains were broad with industrials (.SPLRCI) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD)...
STOCKS
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
WFLA

US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

World stock markets advanced Thursday on fading fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and elevated inflationary pressures, dealers said. The rebound from Monday's sharp sell-off over Omicron fears "doesn't mean the market isn't concerned about Omicron", said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick J. O'Hare.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 puts another record-high close under the tree

Dec 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 PUTS ANOTHER RECORD-HIGH CLOSE UNDER THE TREE (1603 EST/2103 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes rose solidly for a third straight session...
STOCKS
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher amid optimistic Omicron bets

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields followed U.S. yields higher on Wednesday as investors viewed the Omicron coronavirus variant won’t derail the economic recovery despite its rapid spread. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.060%, after equivalent-maturity Treasury notes climbed almost four basis...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields At Crossroads

Consider This CEF With High Yields By Brett Owens - Dec 22, 2021. “Junk” bonds have never paid so little. Which makes them pointless. We’re here for the yields, not the credit quality! Fortunately we can improve our dividends... 10-Year Treasury Will Stay In Trading Range Near Term...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold weaker amid rising U.S. bond yields, better risk appetite

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy