Presidential Election

Pardoned Trump ally Roger Stone pleads the fifth to the January 6 committee because the Democrats have a 'long history of fabricating perjury charges' based on 'irrelevant' statements

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 6 days ago

Political operative and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone said that he met briefly with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and informed lawmakers he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

Stone gave a deposition for 90 minutes before leaving and telling reporters that he would plead the Fifth 'not because I have done anything wrong, but because I am fully aware of the House Democrats' long history of fabricating perjury charges.'

Stone slammed the inquiry as 'witch hunt 3.0' and denied having any involvement in the 'illegal and politically counterproductive' activities of that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVVgC_0dPxBtNy00
Stone was subpoenaed last month as the committee looks into his actions leading up to Jan. 6. Stone said he was particularly concerned with the committee's probing of his actions on Jan. 5.

'I don't like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity. I think it is a slippery slope,' he said.

The committee noted that Stone was in Washington before the rally, and was photographed with a security detail that included Oath Keepers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lglOg_0dPxBtNy00
Stone is pictured above entering the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building ahead of his deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j190R_0dPxBtNy00
Stone was subpoenaed last month as the committee looks into his actions leading up to Jan. 6

'Before traveling to Washington, Mr. Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies and solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org. While in Washington, Mr. Stone reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to 'lead a march to the Capitol' according to the release.

'I stress yet again that I was not on the Ellipse. I did not march to the Capitol. I was not at the Capitol and any claim, assertion or even implication that I knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever with the illegal and politically counter-productive activities of January 6, is categorically false,' he said Friday.

Stone has been fundraising off the subpoena. 'Because of the many death threats against me and my family generated by the constant smears in the media the professional security protection I need to travel to Washington, attend the Committee session and return home will cost over $10,000,' he said in an email to supporters.

'The lawyers I need to advise me to avoid this latest attempt to set me up and destroy me will cost another $25,000. The Democrats know their last attempt to destroy me left my wife and I broke battered and exhausted. Now they are at it again- all because I resisted their pressure to testify falsely against President Trump in the Mueller witch-hunt!'

In addition to Stone, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark have all refused to cooperate.

Earlier this week, the House voted to recommend criminal contempt charges against Meadows. Bannon and Clark also face contempt charges.

Stone was sentenced to three years in prison after a jury found the GOP operative guilty on seven felony counts including lying to authorities, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness intimidation in 2020, but Trump before leaving office pardoned his longtime confidant.

NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the third Trump insider to plead the Fifth

It was nearly two weeks ago when Republican operative Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, said he'd invoke his Fifth Amendment rights instead of cooperating with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. But in practical terms, he still had to show up and plead the Fifth while sitting down with investigators.
