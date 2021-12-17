Former officer Kim Potter recalls deadly shooting of Daunte Wright
CNN – Former police officer Kim Potter broke down on the stand Friday, apologizing and insisting she “didn’t want to hurt anybody.”. Potter has said she mistook her gun for her taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, CNN...
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley has died after she was removed from life support, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday.
Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The mother of four was working overtime on the shift, according to police.
Two men were arrested the next day after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail. The suspects, Elliot Knox, 31,...
Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
(CNN) — A Florida man who enthusiastically attacked police at the US Capitol on January 6 with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Friday, the longest sentence for a Capitol rioter thus far. Robert Scott Palmer...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.
At a press conference Thursday evening, Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales, joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, identified the man as 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo.
This is the man Mayor Francis Suarez is responsible for shooting two people Tuesday, killing one in Wynwood … police believe he’s responsible for another killing back in October. He is Willy Maceo Suarez …#SerialKillerCaught @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ietwbOzHwR
— Joel Waldman (@joelwaldmanNEWS) December 23, 2021
According to Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down officer area 400 SW...
The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
LYNN (CBS) – Emotions ran high as Bruce Maiben, the boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, briefly faced a judge in Lynn on Thursday. Five days after Pringle went missing, and two days after her body was found, the Woburn woman’s family and friends are still pleading for answers.
Maiben is not charged with Pringle’s death. He is facing charges of larceny, tampering with evidence, and obstruction in relation to Pringle’s death.
Bruce Maiben is arraigned on December 23, 2021. (WBZ-TV)
A not guilty plea was entered on Maiben’s behalf. Following a brief arraignment, he was ordered held until his next appearance on Tuesday.
Pringle’s body...
Humphrey Burke, 28, kicked Lorraine Barwell, 54, in the head while she escorted him from court in July 2015. A prisoner has admitted killing a custody officer by kicking her in the head as she escorted him from court. Humphrey Burke, 28, had previously been mentally unfit to stand trial...
BOSTON — Boston Police arrested and charged 58-years-old Charles Marriro of Dorchester on Thursday afternoon for assault & battery and attempted kidnapping. Officers assigned to District B-2 of Roxbury responded to a call for an attempted kidnapping at the David A. Ellis Elementary School. According to the officers, school...
CHICAGO (CBS) — “I call my husband my hero today.”
That’s Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford’s takeaway, after she and her husband were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night, after they had just gone shopping for Christmas gifts for a toy giveaway for children in her district.
Lightford, the Illinois Senate Majority Leader, said she and her husband had pulled up to a friend’s home to drop her off in west suburban Broadview on Tuesday night, when another car pulled up alongside them.
“I was telling her ‘Merry Christmas, be safe,’ and a car pulled up on the left of us,” Lightford said. “Three...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Do any of y’all remember Jenna Ryan, the Jan. 6, Can’t Coup Right rioter who thought her “blonde hair white skin” would get her out of jail time for storming the U.S. Capitol and was stupid enough to parade her white privilege around on social media?
In what NPR calls a "rare reconsideration," the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has concluded the Bureau of Prisons has the "discretion" to permit the low-level inmates released from prison and placed in "extended home confinement" to remain there once the COVID-19 emergency ends. The reversal of a...
A 10-year-old girl from Pennsylvania is dead after she attempted the "Blackout Challenge," a dangerous game that has recently circulated on social media networks. Nyla Anderson was found unconscious in her home on Dec. 12 after allegedly trying the challenge, which dares participants to hold their breath until they pass out from a lack of oxygen, according to WPVI.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews...
