When seminal Japanese watchmaker Seiko crafted the original dive watch back in 1965, few could have predicted the impact it would have on the industry. Heritage watchmakers from across the globe began peering over their shoulders, eager to learn how the little-known market had topped their level of innovation. With water resistance to 150m and an automatic movement, the 1965 dive watch was a stunning display of ingenuity. It proved its worth on the world’s stage when members of the 8th Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition took it with them to the earth’s end, prompting Seiko to double down. The result was a landmark diver’s watch with 300m water resistance and a 10-beat automatic movement was created, in 1968. Now, more than 50 years later, Seiko’s greatest ever dive watch has been reborn.

