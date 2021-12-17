KCI: High volume of holiday travelers expected, arrive early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is urging travelers to arrive early this holiday season.

KCI expects to see a 53% increase in travelers between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 compared to this time last year. AAA projects an overall 184% increase nationwide.

With the changes and construction happening at KCI, the airport is recommending that travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and two and a half hours before international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to check in online and print out boarding passes in advance.

