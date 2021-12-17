ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCI: High volume of holiday travelers expected, arrive early

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07W3qf_0dPxANXr00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is urging travelers to arrive early this holiday season.

KCI expects to see a 53% increase in travelers between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 compared to this time last year. AAA projects an overall 184% increase nationwide.

With the changes and construction happening at KCI, the airport is recommending that travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and two and a half hours before international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to check in online and print out boarding passes in advance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

