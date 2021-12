The first time a major museum exhibited jewelry made by Baltimore artist Betty Cooke, it was because she went to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis unannounced and asked to see the curator. It was 1948, and Cooke, then 24, was on a road trip across America with a friend. The Second World War had irrevocably changed the American art world, fomenting the form-meets-function of modern design and the abstract expressionism of painters like Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. Artists prioritized the thoughtful use of material and the purity of their own vision, and Cooke exemplified this ethos in her jewelry.

