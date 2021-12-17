ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.17.21 Something Unexpected

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.17.21 Something Unexpected.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) What’s something you do that people would not expect? (Dirty) Cause of death determined in Astroworld deaths. Amazon edited out Drake’s...

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
movin925.com

PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (12/15/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.09.21 TBT Fashion Brand Revival

12.09.21 TBT Fashion Brand Revival.. (Intro) Most Used App (Topic) If you could revive a clothing brand, which one would you pick? (Dirty) Dr. Dre releasing new music through GTA expansion. Kanye & Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert will stream tonight on Prime Video. Tiger Woods will play competitive golf this year. (5TYNTK) Gov. Mills activated National Guard to help hospitals strained w/ unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Pfizer said booster shots offer protection from Omicron variant. Bowdoin requiring students to receive boosters before returning to campus next semester. MariMed in Massachusetts created the world’s largest edible, a 850 pound brownie with 20,000 MG of THC. Last call for Toys for Tots. (Outro) Year In Search.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.16.21 Time Saving Tips

12.16.21 Time Saving Tips… (Intro) Rid the world of ____. (Topic) What’s a time saving tip you have? (Dirty) Ben Affleck sets the record straight on those Jennifer Garner comments. Witness says Megan Thee Stallion and friend fought before Tory Lanez shooting. Tristan Thompson admits to hooking up with ‘baby mama’ for months. (5TYNTK) Covid 19 hospitalizations in Maine reach a new record high. Portland Jetport is offering free COVID-10 tests. Brunswick High appeals varsity football’s 2 year ban from competition. CMP ranked dead last in the nation for customer satisfaction. Kraft will pay you $20 to NOT make cheesecake for Christmas. (Outro) Dumb Bank Robber.
GOOGLE
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.10.21 Annoy Your Sig Other

12.10.21 Annoy Your Sig Other… (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) What’s something you do on purpose to annoy your significant other? (Dirty) Drake x Kanye Free Larry Hoover Concert Recap. Travis Scott shares his prospective of the Astroworld tragedy. Jussi Smollet found guilty on five of six charges. (5TYNTK) COVID-19 surge response team to help Maine Med. N-D paper mill Old Town looking for cardboard. Lost Valley sets opening date. IG to bring back a form of the chronological feed. Toys for Tots Fill-A-Fire Truck this weekend. (Outro) Concert Drip.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.14.21 Returned To Ex

12.14.21 Returned To Ex… (Intro) Best Purchase of 2021 (Topic) What’s the weirdest thing you’ve given back or had returned after breakup? (Dirty) Elon Musk named Time’s Person of The Year. Kim Kardashian passed the Baby Bar Exam. Dr. Dre finished an album w/ Marsha Ambrosius. (5TYNK) Max Linn dead after apparent heart attack. National Guard members deployed to 10 Maine health care facilities. Omicron variant detected in New Hampshire. School cancelled for RSU 10 after threats over ZOOM school board meeting. National Free Shipping Day. (Outro) Isaiah Thomas playing in Maine.
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.15.21 Santa Never Brought…

12.15.21 Santa Never Brought… (Intro) Would You Rather (Topic) What’s the one gift you always wanted as a kid but never got? (Dirty) Kim Kardashian says now way she can reconcile with Kanye. Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” saved lives. Saweetie gets roasted for her dance moves. Cardi B becomes 1st female rapper with 3 diamond singles. (5TYNTK) Number of ICU patients in Maine hospitals climbs to new record. 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine. Forever chemicals found in Maine chicken eggs. Maine hunters kill the most deer since 1968. Steph Curry is the NBA 3 point king. (Outro) Maine’s top Christmas cookie. T_Foxxi’s venmo profile pic.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.22.21 Office Christmas Party

12.22.21 Office Christmas Party.. (Intro) Ice Ice baby (Topic) What’s the wildest thing that’s happened at one of your office Christmas parties? (Dirty) Drake’s mother thinks someone in YG’s crew murdered her son. When asked about participating in VERZUZ, Jay-Z said “No one can stand on that stage with me.” Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian’s car to do some jewelry shopping. (5TYNTK) Biden purchased half-billion at-home COVID-19 tests. Biden says ambulances and EMS will be deployed this month to help Maine hospitals. Sanford Walmart temporarily shuts down. Diner at Lewiston restaurant pays everyone’s bill and left a $1,000 tip. Happy National Short Person Day. (Outro) Spiderman Spoiler.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hoover
The Independent

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey & Her Twins, 10, Jump In The Snow After Hitting The Hot Tub In Aspen — Watch

The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado. Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.
ASPEN, CO
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ben Jerry#Good Friday#Cdc#J J#Tiktok#Ryan Deelon Tara Fox
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy