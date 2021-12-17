Oilers’ Brendan Perlini Taking Advantage of Second Chance in NHL

Edmonton Oilers‘ commentator and host of Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer, has suggested another solution the team can look at in the coming weeks to address the forward group. This would widen the options for the Oilers since the market for cheap centre upgrades is minimal, while there are many possible wingers out there that should become available, even some who have asked for trades already. The internal solution comes from icing the three-headed monster in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at centre and allowing the coaches to mix and match wingers with each of them. Along with creating a wider variety of options to possibly add via trade before the deadline, a young player in Dylan Holloway should make a return from injury and could slot in on the wing.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO