Reports indicate the NFL is considering postponement of Browns-Raiders game due to COVID-19

Faced with a massive outbreak of COVID-19 that has decimated the Cleveland Browns roster, there are now several reports indicating that the NFL is discussing postponement of Saturday’s game in Cleveland against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The reports come on the heels of several more Browns players testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, including EDGE Jadeveon Clowney and LB Mack Wilson.

Dan Graziano of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are among several reporting that the NFL is pondering postponement due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As Pelissero notes, the games involving the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football team — each of whom has over 20 players on their COVID-19 reserve lists — could also be delayed.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments.