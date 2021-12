One of the things Mike Cramutolo said he’s going to miss most about striking is the solidarity and camaraderie among his Kellogg’s co-workers. “I’ve gotten to know every single one. I’ve worked with more on strike than I did inside the plant,” Cramutolo said during an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday afternoon. “I know them more. I know them better. I appreciate that time.”

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO