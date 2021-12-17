ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Did 2021 expose America’s limits?

By ALEXANDER WARD, QUINT FORGEY
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Mon., Dec. 20 to Fri., Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Mon., Jan. 3. Happy holidays!. As this is NatSec Daily’s last edition of...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Reuters

Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine

Dec 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had no room to retreat in a standoff with the United States over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its "aggressive line". Putin addressed his remarks to military officials as Russia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#National Security Daily#Natsec Daily#Iraq Wars#Iranian
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin urges west to act quickly to offer security guarantees to Russia

Vladimir Putin has urged the west to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding Nato's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.Speaking during a marathon annual news conference on Tuesday, the Russian president welcomed talks with the US that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion focused on Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results.“We want to ensure our security,” Mr Putin said. “We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of Nato eastward.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny...
POLITICS
Reuters

White House says no agreement on new Biden-Putin talks

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to agree to a time and place of fresh talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Psaki also refuted criticism leveled by Putin on Thursday that the U.S. and its allies have...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Country
Iraq
POLITICO

Trump still likes the Trump vaccine

With help from Renuka Rayasam, Chris Suellentrop, Myah Ward and Tyler Weyant. ‘I CAME UP WITH A VACCINE’ — At least twice this week, Donald Trump touted the vaccines that he has both taken and taken credit for. And even President Joe Biden — who sometimes goes out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Putin threatens "retaliatory military-technical" measures as standoff with U.S. and NATO over Ukraine escalates

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin used some of his most direct language to date on Tuesday in his escalating standoff with the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian leader warned that if the U.S. and NATO do not halt what Moscow considers aggressive actions along the country's border with Ukraine, Russia would respond in a "retaliatory military" manner.
POLITICS
AFP

West accuses Moscow of 'escalation' at Ukraine border ahead of talks

Several western countries on Wednesday accused Russia of "escalating" the tense situation at the border with Ukraine, and promised to present a united front when talks with Moscow begin in January.  Western allies are accusing Moscow of amassing tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border in preparation for a potential invasion, while the Kremlin maintains that Washington and other NATO countries are the aggressors thanks to their military and political support of Kiev.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy