Jadeveon Clowney added to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns continue to add to their overwhelming numbers of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list with news coming out Friday afternoon that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will be added to the list. Clowney was reportedly showing symptoms earlier in the week but had tested negative for COVID at that time. Today’s test changed that.

The timing is difficult for the team with the inability to continue to add more players to the roster the day before the game.

Defensive ends Takk McKinley and Ifeadi Odenigbo are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of this publication.

The Browns would be left with Myles Garrett, Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson and Curtis Weaver (the final three all on the team’s practice squad to start the week) at the position. With a myriad of other positions also lacking a variety of players, reinforcements are not available to help off the edge.

If Clowney is symptomatic, return to play could take longer than asymptomatic players and could put the Christmas Day game against Green Bay in jeapordy.

We will have more for you as information becomes available in this ever-changing roster challenges for Cleveland.