That loss to Notre Dame is already starting to feel like it happened a long time ago. After beating North Carolina by 29 on Saturday, Kentucky turned around and beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers by 35 Wednesday night. After Louisville dropped out due to positive Coronavirus tests, the Wildcats had just 48 hours to prepare for the Hilltoppers and their 2-3 Zone defense. However, that clearly wasn’t an issue as they went out and hung 95 points on a team that had just beaten Louisville by 10.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO