ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Courage of bell hooks

By Shamira Ibrahim
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hills of Kentucky are enveloped in a legacy of resistance — first against the white colonizers who touched the Indigenous land we call America, and later against a state that confined an increasingly nonconformist working class, derogatorily designated hillbillies. It’s in the crevices of Appalachian dissent and Southern discontent that...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

bell hooks, pathbreaking Black feminist, dies

Bell hooks, whose incisive, wide-ranging writing on gender and race helped push feminism beyond its white, middle-class worldview to include the voices of Black and working-class women, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. Her sister Gwenda Motley said the cause was end-stage renal failure. Starting...
SOCIETY
thecut.com

Writers Pay Tribute to bell hooks

On Wednesday, the family of bell hooks — renowned feminist activist, cultural critic, writer, and professor — announced that she had died at 69. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, grew up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she attended segregated schools. She went on to attend Stanford University and started her career as an English professor at the University of Southern California. In 1978, hooks — whose pen name paid tribute to her great-grandmother and who insisted on lowercase letters to keep focus on the substance of her books and “not who I am” — published her first book of poetry, And There We Wept. Over the next four decades, she went on to publish over 40 books, examining race, art, media, class, and more. She was a trailblazer of intersectional feminism, her 1981 book Ain’t I A Woman? examining the effects of racism and sexism on Black women with unflinching clarity and insight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Trailblazing author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

BEREA, Ky. — Acclaimed author, critic and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea following an extended illness. She was 69. Officials with Berea College, where hooks was a distinguished professor in residence in Appalachian studies, confirmed her death in a statement. Her niece, Ebony Motley,...
BEREA, KY
KHOU

Why is bell hooks' name in lower case?

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Her niece, Ebony Motley, tweeted Wednesday that she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed. Upon news of her passing, people unfamiliar with her work may be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Chicago Sun-Times

Feminist author and poet bell hooks dies at 69

NEW YORK — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that...
CELEBRITIES
WQAD

Acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. She died at home Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, her niece, Ebony Motley, said. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, is best known for her writings about...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Groundbreaking Feminist Theorist bell hooks Has Died

On Wednesday morning, feminist scholar bell hooks died at her Kentucky home, surrounded by friends and family. She was 69. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, bell hooks published her first work of poetry in 1978. In the following years, she published over 40 books under her pen name, which is based on the name of her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. Her first major work, Ain’t I a Woman? (1981), presented themes she returned to throughout her career, which largely revolved around examining how race, gender, and capitalism work in tandem to perpetuate oppression.
ENTERTAINMENT
flaglerlive.com

Teaching to Transgress: bell hooks Will Endure

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer, like bell hooks, and change the world with my words.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Bell Hooks
The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Pedagogical Legacy of bell hooks

N December 15, the Black feminist scholar, writer, and teacher bell hooks died at her home in Kentucky. She was 69. The author of more than 30 books on subjects from teaching to love to popular culture, hooks is best remembered for developing a feminist vision that insisted on the intersections of race, class, and gender. Her loss has been mourned by thinkers such as Kimberlé Crenshaw, Roxane Gay, Ibram X. Kendi, Cornel West, Min Jin Lee, and Sara Ahmed, whose lives and writing were shaped by her work.
SOCIETY
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

On bell hooks, a Black Woman Who Loved Us

Pioneering feminist scholar, author, professor, and critic bell hooks died at the age of 69 on Dec. 15 due to renal failure, according to The New York Times. Her family announced her death via Twitter, stating: "We are proud to just call her a sister, friend, confidant and influencer." Death is all that is guaranteed to us in life, but we believed bell hooks would outlive us all. hooks gave us the freedom to think freely; we needed her insight in times like these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Leonard Hubbard, Founding Bassist for the Roots, Dead at 62

Bassist Leonard Hubbard, a founding member of the Roots who performed under the name “Hub,” has died from cancer at the age of 62. A Philadelphia native, Hubbard left the band in 2007 after 15 years of touring and recording after being diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Hubbard’s wife, Stephanie, confirmed his death from multiple myeloma on Thursday, December 16, to Philadelphia’s ABC 6. “I was called to the hospital,” she told the station. “They told me what had happened, that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him.” She said he had finished a new musical composition called “The Awakening” just last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Black Feminism#Indigenous#Appalachian#Southern#Stanford#Uc Santa Cruz#Ai
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
berea.edu

Statement on the death of bell hooks from Berea College

Berea College is deeply saddened about the death of bell hooks, Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies, prodigious author, public intellectual and one of the country’s foremost feminist scholars. She died at her home in Berea after an extended illness. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky., on...
BEREA, KY
Vulture

Insecure Recap: All in a Day’s Work

Well, folks, it’s down to the wire — the penultimate episode of Insecure. Last week, we saw two of Issa’s imagined possible futures. Now, we get to see if she’ll take Molly’s advice and choose what will make her happy. Issa and Nathan are touring...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

And Just Like That … Recap: The One Where They All Make Friends

It’s no secret that And Just Like That … has gotten off to a real rough start. Yes, I’m referring to the multiple sexual-assault allegations that have come to light regarding Chris Noth. Perhaps we can stop talking about whether or not Carrie should’ve called 911 now? But I’m also talking about how some of the show’s attempts to face the obvious failings of the original series when it comes to race, gender issues, etc., have played out. Maybe the show is going for awkward and uncomfortable? But these storylines have gone well beyond that. While it’s great that the show is self-aware, I think part of the problem is how superficial the discussion around some of these more nuanced topics has been. Sometimes it feels like they’re just glossing over things to check them off a list without making any kind of point.
TV SERIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Burgers, fries and marriage at Whataburger in Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas — That will be one patty melt with jalapeños, one junior cheeseburger -- and one wedding ceremony. A Texas couple stopped at a local Whataburger for a fast-food lunch and a quick wedding, KXII-TV reported. “It was our first date, so we needed something quick to...
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

David Muir pays heartfelt tribute following death of Joan Didion

David Muir left fans feeling emotional following his latest social media post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute following a heartbreaking loss. Upon learning of the tragic passing of writer and journalist Joan Didion, the Good Morning America star took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects. He uploaded...
CELEBRITIES
Ohio Capital Journal

History Thursday: 1619

You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this — to not have heard of “The 1619 Project” and the brouhaha surrounding it. A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of […] The post History Thursday: 1619 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy