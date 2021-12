Per the Lake Charles Police Department motorists should avoid I-10 westbound for the next 2 hours. There is an accident on the westbound side of the highway, at the foot of the bridge. LCPD is advising all motorists to detour via hwy 90 or I-210 to avoid major traffic and delays. According to authorities, the accident is located in the outside lane and the bride is shut down to all westbound traffic.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO