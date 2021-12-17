ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns release statement on the Week 15 COVID-19 postponement, every person who tested positive was vaccinated

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns organization has released an official statement on the decision to postpone Saturday’s home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders until Monday. The COVID-19 outbreak around the Browns led to the NFL moving the game, one of three contests in Week 15 moved from their original start times.

Via Browns Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste, the team noted its strict adherence to the defined NFL league protocols involving COVID-19. John-Baptiste also declared that every Browns player who tested positive has been previously vaccinated and none are experiencing anything more than mild symptoms.

Also, fans will be allowed at FirstEnergy Stadium for the rescheduled game on Monday.

From the Browns,

“While our team and entire organization diligently prepared for tomorrow’s game as initially scheduled, both from an on-field and fan-experience standpoint, we respect the NFL’s decision to postpone our matchup against the Raiders to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. As always, our top priority is the health and well-being of our community, coaches, players, and their families, whether that is related to COVID-19 or player safety factors. Our team has consistently adhered to the league’s COVID-19 protocols during the past two seasons, and we will continue to operate in a manner that meets and oftentimes exceeds the guidelines dictated by the league and its medical experts.

“We fully recognize the fluidity of the situation, including Browns personnel who may be available this week, and remain in constant communication with the NFL. The team conducted virtual meetings and a virtual walkthrough this morning and plan to hold a practice tomorrow at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as we continue to prepare for the Raiders game. Although we are unable to disclose specifics, we are fortunate that every member of our organization who has recently tested positive was vaccinated, the majority of which are currently asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

“As we have done throughout the 2021 season, the Browns and FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday will continue to have various health and safety measures in place for our fans and staff members, including reliable access to hand sanitizer, comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens, and more throughout the venue. In addition, as recommended by the CDC, the Browns strongly encourage everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor spaces; unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask at all times, and vaccinated persons should consider doing the same when unable to socially distance. Ticket holders with questions about ticket policies should contact a Browns ticket office representative.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

