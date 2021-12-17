ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN Establishes Body to Monitor Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia

clevelandstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last month's release of a joint report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the United Nations citing widespread human rights abuses in the country, a U.N. human rights body voted Friday to establish a group of experts to further monitor human rights abuses in Ethiopia as a yearlong war...

AFP

UN rights council opens probe of abuses in Ethiopia conflict

The top UN rights body agreed Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, in a move slammed by Addis Ababa. Following an emergency meeting, the 47-member UN Human Rights Council narrowly voted in favour of ordering the probe into a wide range of alleged violations by all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict. Ethiopia had strenuously objected to the special session and the resolution, with Ambassador Zenebe Kebede saying ahead of the vote that the council was "being used as an instrument of political pressure" and had been "hijacked by a neo-colonialist mentality". The council decision came after the UN and dozens of countries took the floor to voice alarm at alleged atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence, since the conflict erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in November 2020.
AFRICA
Reuters

UN rights forum to hold session on Ethiopia at EU request

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Friday on the "grave" situation in Ethiopia, at the request of the European Union, a U.N. statement said on Monday. The request was supported by the required one-third of the forum's 47 member...
UNITED NATIONS
abc17news.com

Over Ethiopia’s objections, UN rights body examines conflict

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s main human rights body is opening a special session to discuss rights violations in conflict-torn Ethiopia. Many Western countries are trying to set up an international team of experts to boost scrutiny of the situation despite a lack of support from African nations. The Ethiopian government rejects the proposal as “politically motivated.” A largely virtual one-day session of the Human Rights Council on Friday seeks to ratchet up international attention on a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since fighting erupted 13 months ago between government forces and fighters from the Tigray region.
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Ethiopia crisis: Human Rights Council sets up international rights probe

Serious concerns over alleged severe human rights violations and abuses in Ethiopia should be investigated by an international rights probe, the Human Rights Council agreed in a vote on Friday. In a special session held at the request of the European Union, to discuss the impact of conflict that began...
AFRICA
bostonnews.net

Vienna: Tibetan community protest against human rights violations by China

Vienna [Austria], December 10 (ANI): On World Human Rights Day, members of the Tibetan community in Vienna on Friday organised a protest march against the Chinese Community Party (CCP) for violating human rights in the country. The Tibetan community organised a walk from Stephanplatz to the Chinese Embassy in Vienna...
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Venezuela violated jurist's rights, UN Human Rights Committee says

Venezuela violated a jurist's right to be tried by an independent tribunal and his right to the presumption of innocence, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday. In the decision, the Committee requested that Venezuela declare the criminal proceedings against Allan Brewer Carias null and void, and that he be awarded adequate compensation. It also called for the State to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such violations.
AMERICAS
AFP

Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation battle

Since clashes erupted between Ethiopian forces and northern rebels more than a year ago, another war has flared up online as the rivals spread false claims to control the conflict's narrative. Abiy supporters are accusing foreign news outlets of publishing false narratives about the war in northern Ethiopia.
AFRICA
newyorkcitynews.net

'Human Rights Focus Pakistan' raises concerns over violation of minority rights

Faisalabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) on Friday raised issues concerned with human rights violations of minorities in Pakistan, marking International Human Rights Day. This came after the HRFP in collaboration with Global Human Rights Defense (GHRD) organised an event on the UN theme of 'EQUALITY'...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA

