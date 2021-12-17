ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are closing lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in the last four. Banks, technology companies and industrials all...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $5 Wall Street Predicts Will More Than Double

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Stimulus#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
STOCKS
KEYT

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year in 2021, as a spike in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits. Investors faced plenty of challenges, however, most notably a resurgence of inflation and the persistent coronavirus pandemic. Retail investors made their presence felt by boosting GameStop and other so-called meme stocks to sky-high levels. They also flocked to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. A record number of companies went public, trying to take advantage of the soaring stock market. China cracked down on big technology companies, knocking more than $1 trillion off their market value. In social media, Facebook changed its name while Twitter changed its leadership.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

S&P 500 hits record close, Dow, Nasdaq finish higher after durable goods rise, jobless claims steady

Despite more signs of persistent inflation. U.S. stocks finished strong following encouraging reports on durable goods and jobless claims and fading omicron fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196.67 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to a record close and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8%. U.S. markets are up more than 1.6% for the week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy