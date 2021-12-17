ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France urges vaccine uptake, bans New Year’s concerts

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French authorities are urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the holiday festivities as infections surge and the...

KEYT

Greece cancels Christmas events, brings back mask mandate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Christmas concerts and other events have been canceled in Greece under new restrictions that include a general mask mandate for outdoors and all public areas. Incoming travelers will also be required to have follow-up tests for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after their arrival. The restrictions will take effect Friday as the country braces for the expected impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the public health service already under pressure and intensive care space at more than 90% capacity.
CORONAVIRUS
KEYT

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year’s festivities

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy has again tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country’s highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules announced Thursday, people who have not been vaccinated will be barred from entering museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, bingo parlors and betting halls — places that until now they could access with a negative test. Already forbidden seating in restaurants, their dining options have now been completely shut down as they can no longer be served standing at a bar. In the last 24 hours, Italy recorded nearly 44,600 new infections and 168 deaths. The omicron variant represents nearly one-third of the new cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
KEYT

UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain. One researcher described the findings announced Thursday as “a small ray of sunlight among all the dark clouds.” The report from the U.K. Health Security Agency adds to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is better at evading vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador says vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, according to the government. It said Thursday that those people must have documentation to prove it. The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government says. As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

To grandmother’s house or no? Omicron disrupts holiday plans

For the second year in a row, the ever-morphing coronavirus presents would-be holiday revelers with a difficult choice: cancel their trips and celebrations yet again or figure out how to forge ahead as safely as possible. Many health experts are begging people not to let down their guard, but pandemic fatigue is real. While travel restrictions in some places have forced cancellations, many governments have been reluctant to order more lockdowns. Instead they are increasingly leaving decisions about who to see and where to go in the hands of individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
