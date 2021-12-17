France urges vaccine uptake, bans New Year’s concerts

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador says vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, according to the government. It said Thursday that those people must have documentation to prove it. The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government says. As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO