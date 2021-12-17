ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cris Cyborg Says Amanda Nunes Is Just A One-Round Fighter After UFC 269 Loss

By Chris De Santiago
 6 days ago
Everybody’s a critic. The phrase would apply to Cris Cyborg as well. Many people judged heavy favorite Amanda Nunes for losing in what was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Nunes would be broken down by one Julianna Pena, who took over the fight on the feet and then...

bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rematch will be ‘the biggest women’s fight of all-time’

UFC president Dana White believes Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena 2 will be the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA. Earlier this month at UFC 269, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes and became the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. The result is regarded as one of the biggest upsets of all-time, with many wondering whether or not it was just a “one-off” for Pena.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
mmanews.com

Peña Responds To “Ronda Rousey Wannabe” Harrison’s Warning

If Kayla Harrison was expecting a retraction from Julianna Peña, she may be miffed when she discovers a harsh double-down of disrespect instead. After Julianna Peña completed her unexpected transition from underdog to champion, she became the belle of the media ball, taking part in numerous interviews covering a wide range of topics. One of those topics was highly coveted free agent and two-time PFL lightweight season winner Kayla Harrison.
UFC
Amanda Nunes
Cris Cyborg
Julianna Peña
mmasucka.com

Is Cris Cyborg the Greatest Female MMA Fighter of All Time?

Who is the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time?. Is it Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey or someone else?. The greatest of all time is a matter of opinion. Opinions will always differ, as the question is constantly being asked throughout time. Meaning time is an important factor in the constant quest to determine who is the greatest of all time.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Instagram
Sports
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

