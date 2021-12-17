Noting Need for ‘Certain Punishment,’ Judge Hands Down Most Severe Capitol Riot Sentence Yet

The police officer who suffered a heart attack after being beaten up by a mob during the Capitol riots has resigned from the force ahead of the anniversary and will join CNN as a commentator.Michael Fanone, 41, who has been vocal in condemning those underplaying the violence that occurred in the Capitol building on 6 January, will officially depart on 31 December after using his leaves, according to The Washington Post.He submitted his resignation on Monday, expressing anger towards fellow officers who he claimed were more loyal to former president Donald Trump than to the Constitution.“Clearly there are some members of...

