Noting Need for ‘Certain Punishment,’ Judge Hands Down Most Severe Capitol Riot Sentence Yet

By Andrew Goudsward
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Tanya Chutkan imposed the most severe punishment yet in a Capitol riot case, 63 months in prison. The defendant, Robert Palmer, admitted to throwing a fire extinguisher at police trying to hold...

