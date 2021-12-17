‘Scream’ Releases a New Video and Announces a Special Fan Event

We woke up to a brand new Scream featurette and watching the legacy cast, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette introduce the new blood in Woodsboro has us screaming at our screens just a little. The featurette comes with the announcement of a special Opening Night Fan Event to celebrate Scream on January 13, 2022. The event will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD and will feature a live Q&A with actor David Arquette, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and executive producer & creator Kevin Williamson. Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson says, “Scream is a terrifying, iconic franchise with an enthusiastic, longtime fan base. We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new film with this special event in theatres for fans in collaboration with Spyglass, our talent and filmmakers. Matt & Tyler have delivered an edge-of-your-seat horror, thrill ride that must be seen in a dark theatre to be fully experienced. We’re also excited to team up with our partners at Cinemark, along with participating theatres across the country, to share something special with Scream fans.” Check out screening details below:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO