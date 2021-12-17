ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Releases a New Video and Announces a Special Fan Event

By Rebecca Murray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming reboot of the Scream film franchise feature the Scream veterans praising their younger co-stars. “This new young cast, they did a great job,” said Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”) in the new featurette. Campbell also revealed returning for this new entry in the franchise felt...

