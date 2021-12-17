ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden questionable for Sunday’s game

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an extra three days rest and are returning to Heinz Field to kick off the final quarter of the season. As the Steelers take the practice field for the final time this week to prepare for the Tennessee Titans, one new name was on the...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Titans#American Football#Steelers Injury Report#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field#Steelers Pr#The Detroit Lions#Covid
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: Freiermuth, Wormley unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have what many consider to be their biggest test of the season as they head to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City as big underdogs. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for Sunday’s game, seven names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were no players who were limited, three who did not practice, and four who were full participants.
NFL
lineups.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The sprint to wild card weekend has officially begun in the NFL and few teams are dashing to the finish line faster than the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams enter the weekend coming off marquee AFC wins — the Steelers against the Titans and the Chiefs against the Chargers. With a win, the Chiefs look to tighten their grasp on the number 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers look to make a push for the AFC North title after week 15 losses by Cleveland and Baltimore have blown the division door wide open. Undoubtedly this game carries some emotional weight for the Steelers as Big Ben Roethlisberger prepares to make one of his final regular season starts as a Steeler. How well this team performs over the next three weeks will ultimately decide whether or not the revered Pittsburgh quarterback will get one more chance to lace up the cleats come January. It’s not going to be an easy task, though, as the Chiefs aim to win their eighth straight game at Arrowhead stadium on Sunday — a place they haven’t lost in over 2 months.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin has great quote about Melvin Ingram trade

Mike Tomlin delivered a great quote this week ahead of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers traded Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs in early November for a sixth-round pick. Ingram dealt with a groin injury in Pittsburgh and was unhappy on the team. That is why the Steelers traded him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Week 16: Steelers at Chiefs

Only three players on the active roster did not participate in the first practice of the week. The Kansas City Chiefs are in a midst of a Covid-19 outbreak, something Steelers fans know all too much about. By Michael_Beck December 22. The Steelers head coach held his weekly press conference...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers officially designate Kevin Dotson to return from the Reserve/Injured List

In an expected move, the Pittsburgh Steelers have designated guard Kevin Dotson to return from the Reserve/Injured List. Available to practice on Wednesday, Dotson will have 21 days to be placed back on the active roster. Exiting the Steelers Week 10 tie with a Detroit Lions with a high ankle...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Steelers will need to overpay to keep Fitzpatrick

After a rough start to the season, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has turned it around, making almost every tackle possible, while also becoming somewhat of a de-facto inside linebacker because of the struggling play of Devin Bush and company.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers COVID-19 issues continue with two more players added to the list

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, but if things continue to trend in their current direction you have to wonder how many players will be available for both teams. Earlier in the week it was the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy