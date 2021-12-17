Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite’s behalf . Not among that evidence was testimony from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate herself.

Around a half-hour after Maxwell, 59, told the court Friday she would not testify in her own defense because “the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” one of her attorneys announced the defense had rested.

The judge told jury that announcement closed the evidence portion of the trial. She told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday, rather than 9:30 a.m., and to arrange to be in court as late as 6 p.m. She said the parties will do their closing arguments, then she’ll instruct them on the law and deliberations will begin.

