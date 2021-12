A Taylorsville woman is accused of embezzling more than $15 million from her employer that she used to fund an extravagant lifestyle and to fund personal businesses run by her and her family. This revelation came in a Bill of Information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday, December 17, 2021, in U.S. District Court, Western District, Statesville Division. The filing was made by Dena J. King, United States Attorney, and Maria K. Vento, Assistant United States Attorney.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO