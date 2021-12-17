ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'We may need to be more restrictive': Fauci issues warning, but says Christmas parties CAN go ahead.... for now: COVID czar insists vaccinated and boosted should 'feel comfortable' at gatherings

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told Americans Friday that if they are vaccinated and have received a booster shot, they should feel 'reasonably comfortable' at holiday gatherings this season.

But he also hedged his remarks amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, and urged people to take masking precautions in indoor settings – while not ruling out advising a more restrictive approach.

'If you are vaccinated, your family's vaccinated, you have friends who are vaccinated and hopefully also boosted, you could still enjoy a social gathering generally in a home,' Fauci said in an appearance on CNBC's 'Sqwalk Box' Friday morning, when asked if people should attend holiday events.

'You've got to be careful when you go into large public indoor spaces, where there are a lot of people there and that's the reason why you should be wearing a mask under those circumstances,' Fauci said.

He said the latest data on the state of play of the virus should be the guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjqMG_0dPx56Bz00
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans who have gotten booster shots should feel 'reasonably comfortable' at holiday gatherings this season, amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant

'But you got to follow what's going on. If the counts keep going up and the test positivity keeps going up, we may need to be more restrictive,' he said. 'But for right now, people who are vaccinated and boosted should feel reasonably comfortable, the risk is never zero, that's for sure.'

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's coronavirus advisor, spoke amid multiple concerning data points about the spread of the virus and the omicron variant.

The U.S. 7-day average of cases is about 119,000 per day, Centers for Disease Control head Rochelle Walensky said at a White House covid briefing Friday. At least 39 states and 75 countries have reported the presence of the Omicron variant, she said.

Hospitalizations jumped 4 per cent in the seven-day-average compared to a week ago, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ns36o_0dPx56Bz00
The U.S. 7-day average of cases is about 119,000 per day, Centers for Disease Control head Rochelle Walensky said at a White House covid briefing Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCl5Y_0dPx56Bz00
New Yorkers line up for covid testing amid the surge in cases
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awJRg_0dPx56Bz00
Fauci spoke on CNBC and spoke of the possibility of new restrictions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zukq_0dPx56Bz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmW88_0dPx56Bz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AByyA_0dPx56Bz00

Fauci said the nation is contending with both an Omicron surge and the spread of the Delta variant.

'We are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge,” he said. 'Clearly unvaccinated individuals ... are really at a high risk of serious involvement, including hospitalization.'

He said regulators are open to redefining what it means to be fully vaccinated – amid a collection of data showing the critical nature of booster shots to fending off Omicron.

Delta continues to be the dominant virus strain, but data in New York, where Omicron is on the rise, have shown case numbers to be doubling about every three days. New Yorkers have been lined up at testing cites.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid#Delta#Omicron#Cnbc#White House
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Biden says there is NO need for a vaccine mandate for domestic travel despite the threat of Omicron and insists masks indoors will be enough

President Joe Biden said Friday that new travel measures the administration is imposing are 'sufficient' to combat the Omicron variant and indicated a vaccine requirement was not needed for domestic air travel. He spoke to vaccines and other measures at the White House a day after he spoke at the...
U.S. POLITICS
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy