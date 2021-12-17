ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA are collaborating with CONMEBOL on forming new-look Nations League involving TEN South American sides from 2024... with both associations opposed to FIFA's controversial biennial World Cup plans

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

UEFA are in talks with their South American counterparts CONMEBOL about creating a new-look Nations League from 2024.

The two football associations signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding this week, which saw them commit to co-operating and organising football events until June 2028.

As revealed earlier this week, Wembley is on course to host the first edition of a new intercontinental event between the champions of Europe and South America, the first event planned between the duo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t96N_0dPx4xPg00
UEFA are in talks with their South American counterparts CONMEBOL about creating a new-look Nations League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0CAu_0dPx4xPg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FMb6_0dPx4xPg00
Wembley will host the first match between the champions of Europe and South America

Euro 2020 winners Italy and Copa America champions Argentina will therefore meet on June 1 in London, but a joint Nations League is now being considered as the next possible event.

'This is the last UEFA Nations League in this format,' UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said in an interview with Polish outlet Meczyki.

'We had a meeting with CONMEBOL, the confederation of South American countries. From 2024, teams from this continent will join the competition.

'In what format will it be? We're still working on it. The schedule of matches for the national teams is restricted so you can't mix it up too much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WA3QL_0dPx4xPg00
But the likes of Argentina and Brazil could then appear in the Nations League from 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475L4b_0dPx4xPg00
Zbigniew Boniek confirmed upcoming Nations League will be the last in the current format

However, Boniek did hint that six CONMEBOL teams will join League A of the Nations League and another four will join League B.

That would see an increase from the current 16 teams in both groups to 22 and 20. respectively. Europe will also reportedly play host to the fixtures to avoid an overwhelming amount of travel for players and staff.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Reuters: 'UEFA is working on a number of projects with CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League but nothing is finalised and no decisions have yet been made.'

UEFA and CONMEBOL continue to oppose FIFA's controversial plans to hold the World Cup every two years, and this innovative idea between the two associations would appear to challenge the world governing body's proposals further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfGKG_0dPx4xPg00
Boniek did hint that six CONMEBOL teams will join League A of the Nations League

Speaking about FIFA's biennial proposals in September, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: 'It might be good for Uefa financially but the problem is we would be killing football like that,' he said.

'We are killing the players. I don't see the clubs allowing the players to go and that would divide us completely.

'I have spoken to Zvonimir Boban [the former Croatia international, now Uefa's chief of football] and he has said players are not fully recovered from a World Cup or Euros until the November. Imagine that happens every year?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNyx_0dPx4xPg00
Both associations continue to oppose FIFA's controversial plans to hold biennial World Cup

