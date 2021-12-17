ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

3 arrested in St. Bernard drug bust

By Aaron S. Lee
 6 days ago
  • Anthony Raines
  • Derek Howard
  • Iesha Green

CHALMETTE, La. ( WGNO ) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and a woman on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

All three were booked on Dec. 15 and transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked the following charges:

Anthony Raines, 48, of the 5600 block of 6th Street in Violet, La.

  • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dereck Howard, 47, of the 3500 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette, La.

  • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to use turn signal.

Iesha Green, 21, of the 9000 block of Gladiator Drive in Chalmette, La.

  • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.

During the investigation, agents recovered 29 grams of cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,900;, as well as 44 grams of cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $4,400, marijuana, digital scales and clear plastic packaging bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwXCM_0dPx4N4s00

Agents also recovered $10,247 in cash, as well as a loaded .9mm Ruger handgun and a Springfield .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

