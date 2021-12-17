Xavi on being Barcelona boss: 'It's proving harder than we expected'

SIPA USA

Barcelona legend Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as full-time manager in November but could do nothing but watch as the Spanish giants fell to Bayern Munich 3-0 last week to crash out of the UEFA Champions League and drop into the lesser Europa League.

Barcelona haven't yet won a single December match under Xavi and are now eighth in the La Liga table, 18 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid. He offered an honest assessment of the proud club while speaking with reporters Friday.

"It's proving harder than we expected, but this doesn't stop," Xavi said of being Barcelona boss, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN. "We have to be positive and keep showing that the team's improving and we're on the right path. We've improved in some respects, but results haven't accompanied us yet. "But seeing how hard we're working and the rhythm of the training sessions, we're positive. [Saturday] is a huge game and we urgently need to end the year with six points against Elche and Sevilla [on Tuesday]."

Barca have been linked in transfer rumors with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, among others. Xavi said he's pressed club president Joan Laporta to bolster his squad during the January transfer window but added financial restrictions might affect who the Catalan club can sign next month.

Barcelona lost Lionel Messi over the summer because they were unable to sign him due to what they called "financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." Messi ultimately signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

"At the moment, the financial situation is difficult," Xavi admitted. "We have to be realistic. It's not going to be easy to strengthen the team. We have the spending limit problem [with La Liga], but let's see what happens."