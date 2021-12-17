Carnegie’s January/February/March exhibits to feature African American artist

Art by Jamal Hoskins (left), Robbie Moore, and Lady D

Carnegie Hall’s January/February/March Exhibits open Friday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. Celebrating February’s Black History Month, the January/February/March Exhibits feature works by African American artists Jamal Hoskins (Old Stone Room), Doris Fields (Lobby Gallery), and Robby Moore (Museum Gallery). Receptions for each exhibit will begin at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.

The Museum Gallery (formerly the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit) features art by Robbie Moore. Moore was born and currently works in Beckley, West Virginia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree in Studio Arts, with a painting concentration, and a minor in Theatre from Concord University. He began professionally exhibiting artwork in 1999 and in 2004, he co-founded Treehouse Arts Ensemble, an arts organization dedicated to producing original fine and performing art in West Virginia. He currently serves on the Board of Directors. Moore has curated many art exhibitions in West Virginia and Ohio; many in unconventional spaces. He is also a professional theatrical director and has worked professionally as a scenic designer/artist, costumer, actor, technician and marionette puppeteer. From 2011 to 2016, he was a resident studio artist at Tamarack, an Arts facility in Beckley, where he became a juried artist in 2008. Moore is also a member of Beckley Art Center.

Jamal Hoskins is featured in the Old Stone Room. Hoskins is a multi-media artist from Glen White, West Virginia. His show at the Hall features famous portraits such as Kobe Bryant, Bob Marley, and Larry Bird.

The Lobby Gallery will showcase the art of Doris Fields (also known as Lady D). Lady D is a visual artist specializing in fabric and canvas paintings. Her art features mostly afro-centric and social justice themes. Fields was born in the coalfields of Cabin Creek, West Virginia and is known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul.” She has six CDs to her credit; including her newest and most recently released, “Disturbing My Peace.” Lady D has become well-known for her original one-woman stage play titled, “The Lady and the Empress,” scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, is based on the life and music of blues legend, Bessie Smith. She has also written a spin-off to “The Lady and the Empress” called “Bessie’s Blues,” an abbreviated version of the original show.She has also authored one book of poetry, “Appalachian BluesSpeak.”

The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through March 25. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

Carnegie Hall programs are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.