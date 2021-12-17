ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Carnegie’s January/February/March exhibits to feature African American artist

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPtFk_0dPx3rMn00
Art by Jamal Hoskins (left), Robbie Moore, and Lady D

Carnegie Hall’s January/February/March Exhibits open Friday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. Celebrating February’s Black History Month, the January/February/March Exhibits feature works by African American artists Jamal Hoskins (Old Stone Room), Doris Fields (Lobby Gallery), and Robby Moore (Museum Gallery). Receptions for each exhibit will begin at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.

The Museum Gallery (formerly the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit) features art by Robbie Moore. Moore was born and currently works in Beckley, West Virginia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art degree in Studio Arts, with a painting concentration, and a minor in Theatre from Concord University. He began professionally exhibiting artwork in 1999 and in 2004, he co-founded Treehouse Arts Ensemble, an arts organization dedicated to producing original fine and performing art in West Virginia. He currently serves on the Board of Directors. Moore has curated many art exhibitions in West Virginia and Ohio; many in unconventional spaces. He is also a professional theatrical director and has worked professionally as a scenic designer/artist, costumer, actor, technician and marionette puppeteer. From 2011 to 2016, he was a resident studio artist at Tamarack, an Arts facility in Beckley, where he became a juried artist in 2008. Moore is also a member of Beckley Art Center.

Jamal Hoskins is featured in the Old Stone Room. Hoskins is a multi-media artist from Glen White, West Virginia. His show at the Hall features famous portraits such as Kobe Bryant, Bob Marley, and Larry Bird.

The Lobby Gallery will showcase the art of Doris Fields (also known as Lady D). Lady D is a visual artist specializing in fabric and canvas paintings. Her art features mostly afro-centric and social justice themes. Fields was born in the coalfields of Cabin Creek, West Virginia and is known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul.” She has six CDs to her credit; including her newest and most recently released, “Disturbing My Peace.” Lady D has become well-known for her original one-woman stage play titled, “The Lady and the Empress,” scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, is based on the life and music of blues legend, Bessie Smith. She has also written a spin-off to “The Lady and the Empress” called “Bessie’s Blues,” an abbreviated version of the original show.She has also authored one book of poetry, “Appalachian BluesSpeak.”

The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through March 25. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

Carnegie Hall programs are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

Local Realtor speaks to Richlands Ruritans

The Richland Ruritan members met at the Calvary Methodist Church on the Midland Trail East on Oct. 13 to hear a presentation on the real estate market in the Greenbrier Valley by Paul Grist of Paul Grist Real Estate Associates. Grist’s presentation included a set of handouts which documented the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

NRCTC honors Dr. David Perkins

New River Community and Technical College and the New River CTC Foundation will honor former college president Dr. David Perkins at a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Greenbrier Hall Auditorium. “Not only was Dr. Perkins the first president of New River CTC, but he...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cabin Creek, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Beckley, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Entertainment
Mountain Messenger

WV Department of Arts, Culture and History announces 2021-22 Poetry Out Loud registration deadline

The 2022 West Virginia Poetry Out Loud state competition registration deadline is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15. All West Virginia public and private high schools and homeschool associations are encouraged to participate in the event, which is sponsored annually by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mountain Messenger

Department of Arts, Culture and History accepting 2022 Youth Congressional Art Competition submissions

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will accept submissions for the 2022 Youth Congressional Art competition through Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions will be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Artwork submissions can be mailed or hand delivered to the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Robbie Moore
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bessie Smith
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall to recognize volunteers

Carnegie Hall is thanking their volunteers for taking time out of their personal life during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the Hall during performances, Kids’ College, community events, committees, and more. Carnegie Hall depends on its dedicated volunteers and will recognize their selfless acts on Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m....
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall Presents West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Friday, December 3

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 83rd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

WSS Public Library Book Sale upcoming

Calling all bargain book lovers! The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from our community, starting on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Open House event for White Sulphur Springs. The book sale will...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Mountain Messenger

WV author takes romances set in Lewisburg to top of Amazon’s charts

West-Virginia native Liza Jonathan got a welcome surprise when she checked her Amazon rankings last week: #1 in Paranormal Romance, #7 in Contemporary Romance, and #7 in Genre Fiction, a category that encompasses all of romance, thrillers, mysteries, sci-fi and fantasy. In less than a week, her three-book romance series set in Lewisburg, WV, had been downloaded more than 13,000 times, and she was averaging 15,000 Kindle Unlimited page reads a day.
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Museum#African American#First Fridays After#Studio Arts#Theatre#Concord University#Treehouse Arts Ensemble#The Board Of Directors#Tamarack#Beckley Art Center#The Lobby Gallery#Afro
Mountain Messenger

Model Train Show in Alderson Depot

A model train show will be held in the Historic 1896 C&O Train Depot in Alderson on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Alderson Main Street and hosted by Lee Skaggs and Jim Bowling, visitors will be able to see model trains as well as the railroad memorabilia in the Depot.
ALDERSON, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
181
Followers
265
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy