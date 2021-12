Saquon Barkley was drafted to become the face of the franchise for the Giants. So far that’s pretty much been the case. The running back and his team have been in disappointing lockstep for most of his nearly four full seasons, their simultaneous struggles coinciding with each other stride for stride. Neither has lived up to the promise they were supposed to reach together, and as Barkley approaches the final year on his rookie contract with a front office housecleaning almost certain to come this offseason, there is reason to believe their relationship with each other may not be as long-lived as once anticipated.

