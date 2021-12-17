ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Carnegie Hall adds new Appalachian Heritage Series to Spring 2022 classes and workshops

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Qm1k_0dPx3UGC00
Mike Costello (left) of Lost Creek Farm teaches traditional sausage making. Carnegie Hall will offer From Farm to Table: Traditional Sausage Making with Lost Creek Farm on Apr. 8 and 9.

As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, Carnegie Hall continues to offer a wide range of classes and workshops to enlighten and inspire learners of all ages. These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at the Hall. The Spring 2022 Classes & Workshops options are now available just in time for the holidays.

The Spring Classes & Workshops have something for everybody, and this year Carnegie Hall is offering the new Appalachian Heritage Series of workshops. This series is designed to introduce new students to old traditions by experiencing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts. Students learn to keep Appalachian roots alive by learning through the arts with Carnegie Hall.

“We realized that a series focused on this region’s contributions and talents is a perfect fit for our Classes & Workshops curriculum,” according to Carnegie Hall Education Director Harmony Flora. “We are excited to offer a wide range of Appalachian arts and craftclassesthat will not only teach students new skills, but will make sure these traditions continue to flourish for generations to come.”

Individual classes and teaching artists include Soap Making with Tommye Rafes, From British Isle Ballad to Appalachian Folk Song with Mary Dailey, Leather Working with Luke Davis, Needle Felting the Farm Family with Karen Leland, Weave a Footed Basket with Kathy Talley, Quilting A Table Runner with Kathy Talley, Making Appalachian Medicinals with Jan Darrah, From Field to Table: Traditional Sausage Making with Lost Creek Farm (two-day workshop), Salt Rising Bread with Genevieve Bardwell and Susan Ray Brown, Preserving the Harvest: Canning and Drying Apples with Kathy Tally, and Hand Building Clay Traditional Face Jugs with Sean O’Connell. Times and prices vary.

To enroll and for a complete list of the Appalachian Heritage Series or other classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. You may alsopick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.

Scholarships are available thanks to the generous contributions of the Mary B. Nickell Foundation, the Seneca Trail Foundation, and the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala.The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

NRCTC honors Dr. David Perkins

New River Community and Technical College and the New River CTC Foundation will honor former college president Dr. David Perkins at a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Greenbrier Hall Auditorium. “Not only was Dr. Perkins the first president of New River CTC, but he...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

WV Department of Arts, Culture and History announces 2021-22 Poetry Out Loud registration deadline

The 2022 West Virginia Poetry Out Loud state competition registration deadline is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15. All West Virginia public and private high schools and homeschool associations are encouraged to participate in the event, which is sponsored annually by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Education
Lewisburg, WV
Government
Mountain Messenger

Department of Arts, Culture and History accepting 2022 Youth Congressional Art Competition submissions

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will accept submissions for the 2022 Youth Congressional Art competition through Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions will be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Artwork submissions can be mailed or hand delivered to the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain Messenger

Marks graduates from Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-21 as the 57th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, Nov. 19 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. MG William E. Crane congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
KINGWOOD, WV
Mountain Messenger

Humanities Council Seeking Grant Proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its upcoming February 1, 2022, grant deadline for three grant categories: Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000;. Fellowships of $3,000, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and Minigrants, which are awarded four times a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Nonprofit Organization#Carnegie Hall Education#Soap Making#British Isle Ballad#Appalachian Folk Song#Leather Working#Lost Creek Farm
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall to recognize volunteers

Carnegie Hall is thanking their volunteers for taking time out of their personal life during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the Hall during performances, Kids’ College, community events, committees, and more. Carnegie Hall depends on its dedicated volunteers and will recognize their selfless acts on Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m....
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Mountain Messenger

White Sulphur Springs welcomes in the Holiday Season this weekend

White Sulphur Springs will be the holiday place to be this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. To start the weekend off, The Mistletoe Market will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and last all day at Midland Trail Park. This market will feature many local craftsman and vendors. At 5 p.m. on Saturday evening the Annual Christmas Parade will kick off with the Greenbrier East High School marching band.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall Presents West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Friday, December 3

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 83rd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

WSS Public Library Book Sale upcoming

Calling all bargain book lovers! The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from our community, starting on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Open House event for White Sulphur Springs. The book sale will...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Mountain Messenger

Cross Creek Hospitality announces Holiday Happenings

There’s no better time to discover all that White Sulphur Springs has to offer. At Cross Creek Hospitality – the folks who bring you Big Draft Brewing, Cross Creek Cafe, Cross Creek on Main, and Road Hog’s BBQ – we’ve packed as much as we possibly could into the rest of 2021.
RETAIL
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
181
Followers
265
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy