News Briefs: MARTA service reduction; Emory requires booster; Peachtree Creek bridge opens

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 6 days ago
MARTA's reduced bus service begins Saturday, Dec. 18, with the majority of routes operating on a Saturday schedule. The transit agent said the temporary service reduction is due to a shortage of drivers. All 113 current bus routes will remain operational, but only routes 5, 39, 71, 73, 78, 83, 89, 110, 121, 142, 143, 148, 186, 196, 221, 295, and 825 will continue to operate on a regular schedule. MARTA is offering rideshare discounts through its MARTAConnect program to address early morning gaps in service beginning Dec. 20. Customers may receive up to $15 off rideshare trips in MARTA's service area Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. To claim a discount and find out more about the reduced service, visit itsmarta.com .

Emory University announced Thursday that students, faculty, and staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for the 2022 spring semester. The deadline to get the booster is Jan. 19. Emory said in a statement that the requirement was due to the "continued spread of COVID-19 across the nation and the emerging Omicron variant."

South Fork Conservancy and city officials cut the ribbon on the Confluence Bridge over Peachtree Creek.

The South Fork Conservancy (SFC) and the City of Atlanta cut the ribbon Wednesday to open the new Confluence Bridge spanning the forks of Peachtree Creek. The $2.5 million pedestrian bridge and ramp system, which are as long as a football field, are the result of six years of planning and community outreach on the part of the environmental nonprofit. The project connects SFC trails on the north side and south side of the bridge including the Confluence Trail to the south, the Creek Walk Connector that curves from the new bridge to Lindbergh Drive, as well as the Cheshire Farm Trail and the Meadow Loop, a soft trail bordering the North Fork. The PATH 400 Trail on Adina Drive, and eventually a spur of the Atlanta BeltLine, meet at the junction as well.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: Sandy Springs holding in-person meeting 4 days after COVID exposure

The city of Sandy Springs has reported a COVID-19 exposure during a special called meeting held last Friday, Dec. 17. Despite the exposure, Sandy Springs is set to hold an in-person council meeting tonight at 6 p.m. “We do not have any information about where or how the person was exposed, only that someone who […] The post Update: Sandy Springs holding in-person meeting 4 days after COVID exposure appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order reinstating a citywide indoor mask mandate, including private businesses and restaurants, as COVID-19 surges again. Bottoms said in a statement that her decision was in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Omicron variant and Centers for Disease Control guidance. “The CDC has designated […] The post Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

In the Mix: Incoming Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman

There’s a new president in town as Doug Shipman prepares to take the reins of the Atlanta City Council. Shipman, who previously was the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and CEO for the Woodruff Arts Center, defeated opponent Natalyn Archibong in the Nov. 30 runoff for City Council President. […] The post In the Mix: Incoming Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City chooses development team for affordable housing complex across from city hall

Vecino Group Southeast and Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation have been selected as the team who will develop an affordable housing complex at 104 Trinity Ave. across the street from Atlanta City Hall. The team will build an 8-story, mixed-use development with 218 residential units —186 of which will be designated for affordable housing – […] The post City chooses development team for affordable housing complex across from city hall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven

Seven-year-old Judah Toure had a message to share about stuttering. “It’s not a bad thing,” Toure said Tuesday during the grand opening of the first satellite location of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research. The center today sits in Brookhaven’s Executive Park. A permanent location is planned for the Arthur M. […] The post Arthur Blank expands stuttering treatment center to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager

The Sandy Springs City Council approved Mayor Rusty Paul’s selection of Eden E. Freeman as the next city manager. Freeman was assistant city manager for Sandy Springs from July 2011 to June 2014 and its grants administrator for two years before that.  Freeman most recently worked as deputy city manager of Greenville, S.C. There, she […] The post Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed

  Neighbors for a United Atlanta, a new grassroots organization fighting the Buckhead City movement, held it first meeting on Dec. 9. Mayor-elect Andre Dickens was in attendance along with other city and Atlanta Public School officials who are in opposition to the neighborhood’s secession. Neighbors Executive Director Mike Handelman said the organization would get […] The post News Briefs: Buckhead City opponents; mayor honors ‘Covid angel’; boat show postponed appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Diversity & Inclusion Task Force to deliver report to Sandy Springs mayor

The Sandy Springs Diversity & Inclusion Task Force will work to have a report completed and ready to present to Mayor Rusty Paul after its Jan. 11 meeting. Chairman Jim Bostic told members this was his plan during the task force’s Dec. 14 meeting. The Housing subcommittee’s report was approved in June. But since it […] The post Diversity & Inclusion Task Force to deliver report to Sandy Springs mayor appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

