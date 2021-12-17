ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL postponing 3 games over COVID surge

The National Football League announced on Friday that it is postponing three games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The league announced that a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns that was set for Saturday would be postponed until Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Additionally, both the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams games, which were originally scheduled for Sunday, will now be taking place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” according to an NFL press release.

“We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community,” the press release continued.

The announcement comes as more than 100 NFL players have apparently returned positive COVID-19 results over the past week, according to CNBC. Some of the league’s personnel have also tested positive for the virus, including fully vaccinated New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

COVID-19 protocols for both the NFL and NHL have been tightened in response to an uptick of COVID-19 cases. For the NFL, some of the protocols include holding team meetings remotely or outdoors and requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks.

“All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our No. 1 goal for the entire NFL community,” the NFL said in a statement regarding the changes.

