Thomas Rhett is feeling optimistic that the days of COVID will soon be behind us, which means he can get back to doing what he does best—singing to sold-out crowds. “I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out,” Rhett shared with his record label, Big Machine Records. “It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”

