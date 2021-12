During a supply chain crisis that is causing a surge in demand for truck drivers, employment in trucking is nearly where it was in February 2020. According to the Labor Department, there are nearly 6,000 more drivers than there were a month ago. For the first time, employment in trucking is higher than it was in March 2020 when the impacts of the coronavirus began to hit. The industry is down only a few thousand drivers compared to February 2020, the month before stay-at-home orders were first implemented. Last April alone, the industry lost nearly 90,000 trucking jobs.

