This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal , most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state, including one special dining experience in Louisiana.

"We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

So which restaurant offers the most unique dining experience in Louisiana?

Brennan's

Brennan's, home of the original Bananas Foster dessert, has been serving up incredible meals in New Orleans for several decades, including its specialty flambé dessert. Learn more at their website here . Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Step back in time at Brennan's, which has been a New Orleans staple since 1946. This is the restaurant that invented Bananas Foster, which is still prepared tableside 75 years later. As one [ TripAdvisor ] reviewer said, 'Every bit of charm is poured out when you enter this restaurant! The service complimented the ambiance, with a piano playing in the background."

Check out the full report here .

