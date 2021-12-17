ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selective separation could help alleviate critical metals shortage

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
 6 days ago

Newswise — New processing methods developed by MIT researchers could help ease looming shortages of the essential metals that power everything from phones to automotive batteries, by making it easier to separate these rare metals from mining ores and recycled materials. Selective adjustments within a chemical process called...

Newswise

A Breakthrough in Probiotic Therapy – Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine for a Balanced and Enhanced Immune System

Newswise — MED-CU has invented a Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine to deliver live microorganisms that have health benefits to treat patients with unclear health problems and those with microbial imbalances or “dysbiosis”. Based on the research “Comparative Microbiome Analysis for the Probiotics Development” with the support of...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

One Health: A crucial approach to preventing and preparing for future pandemics

One Health is a concept that emerged in the early 2000s that recognizes the interconnections and health interdependencies among humans, other animals and the shared environments in which we live and interact. In some cases, these shared environments make it possible for infectious agents — such as viruses — to adapt and move between species. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted to humans from animals or vice versa. They include COVID-19, Ebola and HIV, as well as much older diseases like tuberculosis. Significant changes in our global ecosystem, such as loss of natural habitats, are altering the way...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Creating invisibility with superconducting materials

Newswise — Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (α-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

New technique tunes into graphene nanoribbons’ electronic potential

Newswise — Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

No returning to climate of the past even with CO2 reduction

Newswise — While the entire world focuses on achieving carbon neutrality – zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions – a new research shows climate change in some regions is inevitable even if the already increased CO2 level is reduced. As CO2 decreases, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) shifts southwards, which can trigger persistent El Niño conditions. El Niño refers to a phenomenon in which the sea surface temperature near the equator rises by 1 to 3°C above its surroundings, causing droughts, storms, and floods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $35 Million for Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) Partnership in Nuclear Physics

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $35 million for research in computation and simulation techniques and tools to understand the nucleon structure, nuclear matter, and strong force via collaborations that enable effective use of DOE high performance computers. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) program brings together experts in key areas of science and energy research with experts in software development, applied mathematics, and computer science to take maximum advantage of high-performance computing resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Quantum Marbles in a Bowl of Light

Newswise — Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in Science Advances. Quantum computers...
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Chula Develops the First 3-Gene RT-LAMP COVID-19 Test Kit in Thailand – An Accurate, Affordable, Accessible Solution

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naraporn Somboonna, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University and Head of RT-LAMP COVID-19 test kit development project revealed another success milestone in COVID-19 testing with the RT-LAMP method that can detect the virus similar to the RT-PCR test, but this newly developed RT-LAMP method tests for three genes to cover the life cycle of the virus, making it highly sensitive, simple and cheaper than the RT-PCR test. It can detect the COVID-19 virus from the nasal cavity, throat, as well as saliva and objects in the environments contaminated with COVID-19, making it ideal for high-risk groups, schools, and various establishments.
SCIENCE
Newswise

‘Pop-up’ electronic sensors could detect when individual heart cells misbehave

Newswise — Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a powerful new tool that monitors the electrical activity inside heart cells, using tiny “pop-up” sensors that poke into cells without damaging them. The device directly measures the movement and speed of electrical signals traveling within a single heart cell—a first—as well as between multiple heart cells. It is also the first to measure these signals inside the cells of 3D tissues.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What is a circular economy and how can it help the planet?

In our current economy, businesses extract materials from the Earth, make products and packaging using them, and then they are eventually thrown away as waste. This process is defined as ‘linear’ and contributes to environmental issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.A circular economy is one of the proposed solutions to this unsustainable status quo.What is a circular economy?In a circular economy, waste is not produced in the first place. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the circular economy is based on three principles: eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature.It involves exploring ways to ‘design...
ECONOMY
Newswise

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

Newswise — Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells. The new system will not only be a valuable tool for studying patterning processes but also has a wide range of potential technological applications.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for Plant Genomics Research to Facilitate Experimental Validation of Plant Gene Function

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $30 million for basic research that will lead to transformative approaches to determine and validate gene function in plant species relevant to the sustainable production of bioenergy and bioproducts. This research aims to accelerate development of more efficient, high-throughput methods for interpreting experimental evidence for accurate determination of plant gene function.
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab

All-Star Scientific Team Seeks to Edit Entire Microbiomes with CRISPR. Berkeley Lab scientists vital to UC Berkeley-led work on microbial “community editing”. To date, CRISPR enzymes have been used to edit the genomes of one type of cell at a time: They cut, delete, or add genes to a specific kind of cell within a tissue or organ, for example, or to one kind of microbe growing in isolation in a test tube.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Using magnets to toggle nanolasers leads to better photonics

Newswise — A magnetic field can be used to switch nanolasers on and off, shows new research from Aalto University. The physics underlying this discovery paves the way for the development of optical signals that cannot be disturbed by external disruptions, leading to unprecedented robustness in signal processing. Lasers...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Quantifying the Morphology and Mechanisms of Cancer Progression in 3D in-vitro environments: Integrating Experiments and Multiscale Models

Mathematical models of cancer growth have become increasingly more accurate both in the space and time domains. However, the limited amount of data typically available has resulted in a larger number of qualitative rather than quantitative studies. In the present study, we provide an integrated experimental-computational framework for the quantification of the morphological characteristics and the mechanistic modelling of cancer progression in 3D environments. The proposed framework allows for the calibration of multiscale, spatiotemporal models of cancer growth using state-of-the-art 3D cell culture data, and their validation based on the resulting experimental morphological patterns. Its implementation enabled us to pursue two goals; first, the quantitative description of the morphology of cancer progression in 3D cultures, and second, the relation of tumour morphology with underlying biophysical mechanisms that govern cancer growth and migration. We applied this framework to the study of the spatiotemporal progression of Triple Negative Breast Cancer cells cultured in Matrigel scaffolds, and validated the hypothesis of chemotactic migration using a multiscale Keller-Segel model. The results revealed transient, non-random spatial distributions of cancer cells that consist of clustered, and dispersion patterns. The proposed model was able to describe the general characteristics of the experimental observations and suggests that cancer cells exhibited chemotactic migration and accumulation, as well as random motion during the examined time period of development. To our knowledge, this is the first time that a multiscale model is used to quantify the relationship between the spatial patterns and the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth in 3D environments.
CANCER
Newswise

Nanoscale patterning of in vitro neuronal circuits

Methods for patterning neurons in vitro have gradually improved and are used to investigate questions difficult to address in or ex vivo. Though these techniques guide axons between groups of neurons, multiscale control of neuronal connectivity, from circuits to synapses, is yet to be achieved in vitro. As studying neuronal circuits with synaptic resolution in vivo poses significant challenges, an in vitro alternative could serve as a testbed for in vivo experiments or as a platform for validating biophysical and computational models. In this work we use a combination of electron beam and photolithography to create polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) structures with features ranging from 150 nanometers to a few millimeters. Leveraging the difference between average axon and dendritic spine diameters, we restrict axon growth while allowing spines to pass through nanochannels to guide synapse formation between small groups of neurons (i.e. nodes). We show this technique can be used to generate large numbers of isolated feed-forward circuits where connections between nodes are restricted to regions connected by nanochannels. Using a genetically encoded calcium indicator in combination with fluorescently tagged post synaptic protein, PSD-95, we demonstrate functional synapses can form in this region. Although more work needs to be done to control connectivity in vitro, we believe this is a significant step in that direction.
SCIENCE
stjude.org

Phase separation process helps leukemia develop

Liquid-liquid phase separation is a process cells use to organize proteins and other molecules without binding them within a membrane. Scientists at St. Jude are studying how this process is involved in pediatric leukemia. Fusion oncoproteins are created when two genes are joined abnormally. NUP98 fusion oncoproteins are known to...
CANCER
probuilder.com

How Land Banking Could Help Builders Battling Shortages

Land banking offers a potential solution for builders to generate strategic capital and minimize the risks associated with land ownership in the midst of national shortages, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Land bankers can help builders facilitate land deals in an efficient and collaborative process being put to the test by a growing number of industry professionals.
REAL ESTATE
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

