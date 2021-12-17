ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using sparse data to predict lab quakes

By Los Alamos National Laboratory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Dec. 16, 2021—A machine-learning approach developed for sparse data reliably predicts fault slip in laboratory earthquakes and could be key to predicting fault slip and potentially earthquakes in the field. The research by a Los Alamos National Laboratory team builds on their previous success using data-driven...

scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists use NASA data to predict corona of Dec. 4 Antarctic eclipse

Few were in the path of the world's latest total solar eclipse, which swept across Antarctica in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. With or without a crowd, the eclipse took place according to a tale as old as time: The moon passed between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow and briefly revealing the corona, the sun's pearly outer atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Science 2.0

How To Predict Lightning Using AI

There is a saying that goes 'lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice' but it was never wise to bet your life on it. What it means is that getting hit at all is rare, for a human well over a 1 in 1,000,000 chance, but even if only 300 people are hit and under die, it still happens a lot to other things. The Empire State building in New York City gets hit 25 times each year.
TECHNOLOGY
Newswise

Mapping information-rich genotype-phenotype landscapes with genome-scale Perturb-seq

A central goal of genetics is to define the relationships between genotypes and phenotypes. High-content phenotypic screens such as Perturb-seq (pooled CRISPR-based screens with single-cell RNA-sequencing readouts) enable massively parallel functional genomic mapping but, to date, have been used at limited scales. Here, we perform genome-scale Perturb-seq targeting all expressed genes with CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) across >2.5 million human cells and present a framework to power biological discovery with the resulting genotype-phenotype map. We use transcriptional phenotypes to predict the function of poorly-characterized genes, uncovering new regulators of ribosome biogenesis (including CCDC86, ZNF236, and SPATA5L1), transcription (C7orf26), and mitochondrial respiration (TMEM242). In addition to assigning gene function, single-cell transcriptional phenotypes allow for in-depth dissection of complex cellular phenomena - from RNA processing to differentiation. We leverage this ability to systematically identify the genetic drivers and consequences of aneuploidy and to discover an unanticipated layer of stress-specific regulation of the mitochondrial genome. Our information-rich genotype-phenotype map reveals a multidimensional portrait of gene function and cellular behavior.
SCIENCE
Newswise

RNAi screen of RING/U-box domain ubiquitin ligases identifies critical regulators of tissue regeneration in planarians

Regenerative processes depend on the interpretation of signals to coordinate cell behaviors. The role of ubiquitin-mediated signaling is known to be important in many cellular and biological contexts, but its role in regeneration is not well understood. To investigate how ubiquitylation impacts tissue regeneration in vivo, we are studying planarians that are capable of regenerating after nearly any injury using a population of stem cells. Here we used RNAi to screen RING/U-box E3 ubiquitin ligases that are highly expressed in planarian stem cells and stem cell progeny. RNAi screening identified nine genes with functions in regeneration, including the spliceosomal factor prpf19 and histone modifier rnf2; based on their known roles in developmental processes, we further investigated these two genes. We found that prpf19 was required for animal survival but not for stem cell maintenance, suggesting a role in promoting cell differentiation. Because RNF2 is the catalytic subunit of the Polycomb Repressive Complex 1 (PRC1), we also examined other putative members of this complex (CBX and PHC). We observed a striking phenotype of regional tissue misspecification in cbx and phc RNAi planarians. To identify genes regulated by PRC1, we performed RNA-seq after knocking down rnf2 or phc. Although these proteins are predicted to function in the same complex, we found that the set of genes differentially expressed in rnf2 versus phc RNAi were largely non-overlapping. Using in situ hybridization, we showed that rnf2 regulates gene expression levels within a tissue type, whereas phc is necessary for the spatial restriction of gene expression, findings consistent with their respective in vivo phenotypes. This work not only uncovered roles for RING/U-box E3 ligases in stem cell regulation and regeneration, but also identified differential gene targets for two putative PRC1 factors required for maintaining cell-type-specific gene expression in planarians.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Nanoscale patterning of in vitro neuronal circuits

Methods for patterning neurons in vitro have gradually improved and are used to investigate questions difficult to address in or ex vivo. Though these techniques guide axons between groups of neurons, multiscale control of neuronal connectivity, from circuits to synapses, is yet to be achieved in vitro. As studying neuronal circuits with synaptic resolution in vivo poses significant challenges, an in vitro alternative could serve as a testbed for in vivo experiments or as a platform for validating biophysical and computational models. In this work we use a combination of electron beam and photolithography to create polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) structures with features ranging from 150 nanometers to a few millimeters. Leveraging the difference between average axon and dendritic spine diameters, we restrict axon growth while allowing spines to pass through nanochannels to guide synapse formation between small groups of neurons (i.e. nodes). We show this technique can be used to generate large numbers of isolated feed-forward circuits where connections between nodes are restricted to regions connected by nanochannels. Using a genetically encoded calcium indicator in combination with fluorescently tagged post synaptic protein, PSD-95, we demonstrate functional synapses can form in this region. Although more work needs to be done to control connectivity in vitro, we believe this is a significant step in that direction.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Department of Energy Announces $30 Million for Plant Genomics Research to Facilitate Experimental Validation of Plant Gene Function

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $30 million for basic research that will lead to transformative approaches to determine and validate gene function in plant species relevant to the sustainable production of bioenergy and bioproducts. This research aims to accelerate development of more efficient, high-throughput methods for interpreting experimental evidence for accurate determination of plant gene function.
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

Spidroin-Based Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: General Approaches and Potential Stem Cell Therapies

Spider silks are increasingly gaining interest for potential use as biomaterials in tissue engineering and biomedical applications. Owing to their facile and versatile processability in native and regenerated forms, they can be easily tuned via chemical synthesis or recombinant technologies to address specific issues required for applications. In the past few decades, native spider silk and recombinant silk materials have been explored for a wide range of applications due to their superior strength, toughness, and elasticity as well as biocompatibility, biodegradation, and nonimmunogenicity. Herein, we present an overview of the recent advances in spider silk protein that fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Beginning with a brief description of biological and mechanical properties of spidroin-based materials and the cellular regulatory mechanism, this review summarizes various types of spidroin-based biomaterials from genetically engineered spider silks and their prospects for specific biomedical applications (e.g., lung tissue engineering, vascularization, bone and cartilage regeneration, and peripheral nerve repair), and finally, we prospected the development direction and manufacturing technology of building more refined and customized spidroin-based protein scaffolds.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab

All-Star Scientific Team Seeks to Edit Entire Microbiomes with CRISPR. Berkeley Lab scientists vital to UC Berkeley-led work on microbial “community editing”. To date, CRISPR enzymes have been used to edit the genomes of one type of cell at a time: They cut, delete, or add genes to a specific kind of cell within a tissue or organ, for example, or to one kind of microbe growing in isolation in a test tube.
SCIENCE
Newswise

New technique tunes into graphene nanoribbons’ electronic potential

Newswise — Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

Newswise — Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells. The new system will not only be a valuable tool for studying patterning processes but also has a wide range of potential technological applications.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Quantum Marbles in a Bowl of Light

Newswise — Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in Science Advances. Quantum computers...
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Creating invisibility with superconducting materials

Newswise — Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (α-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Induction of meiosis by embryonic gonadal somatic cells differentiated from pluripotent stem cells

Depletion of oocytes leads to ovarian aging-associated infertility, endocrine disruption and related diseases. Excitingly, unlimited oocytes can be generated by differentiation of primordial germ cell like cells (PGCLCs) from pluripotent stem cells. Nevertheless, development of oocytes and follicles from PGCLCs relies on developmentally matched gonadal somatic cells, only available from E12.5 embryos in mice. It is therefore imperative to achieve an in vitro source of E12.5 gonadal somatic cells.
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

Dell CTO’s predictions focus on edge, mobility, data and security

It is that time of year when crystal balls are dusted off and gazed into as companies try to get a sense of where revenues will be coming from in 2022 and beyond. Among those taking part in the predictions exercise is Dell Technologies president and chief technology officer (CTO) John Roese, who shared his thoughts about where excitement will be generated in the year ahead.
BUSINESS
himss.org

2022 Predictions: Assessing Value of Public Health, Telehealth and Data

HIMSS subject matter experts are looking ahead to the new year, drawing from their vast experience, networks and areas of expertise to provide predictions for the next 12 months and beyond in the healthcare ecosystem. Read more 2022 Predictions:. How Will Healthcare Evolve?. "Honest discussions of the role of data...
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

‘Pop-up’ electronic sensors could detect when individual heart cells misbehave

Newswise — Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a powerful new tool that monitors the electrical activity inside heart cells, using tiny “pop-up” sensors that poke into cells without damaging them. The device directly measures the movement and speed of electrical signals traveling within a single heart cell—a first—as well as between multiple heart cells. It is also the first to measure these signals inside the cells of 3D tissues.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Predicting disease variants using biodiversity and machine learning

An algorithm that uses evolutionary data to predict disease variants makes a case for embracing computational evidence for clinical interpretation of genetic variation. In the last decade, genome sequencing has begun to be broadly implemented both in research and in the clinic. However, our ability to understand the role of human genome variation in health and disease remains limited. Writing in Nature, Frazer, Notin, Dias et al1. present a probabilistic model to score and classify the pathogenicity of human amino acid substitutions. The method, named evolutionary model of variant effect (EVE), relies entirely on sequence homology. The authors demonstrate that EVE accurately predicts the pathogenicity of known annotated variants in the ClinVar database2 and performs as well as high-throughput experimental methods. Thus, EVE makes a strong case for incorporating computational tools not only for prioritizing experimental assays, but also for aiding clinical interpretation of variants.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS

