ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ responsible for deaths of four women he met on dating sites

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMHNR_0dPx0orD00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said an accused serial killer they have dubbed “The Shopping Cart Killer” has been arrested after the remains of four women were discovered outside of Washington, D.C.

Police said the man connected with at least four women on dating sites and met them at motels in Fairfax County and Harrisonburg.

Police said the man killed them and then used shopping carts to move their bodies.

Officials said the victims were killed with blunt force trauma and there is video evidence that they have not released as they continue to work with the women’s families, WTOP reported.

Police have Anthony Robinson in custody, officials said in a news conference Friday, WRC reported.

He has been behind bars in Rockingham County jail since late November, WTOP reported.

Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested near where two victims were discovered in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Police said the two women — Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39 — were found near each other but were killed at different times, WTOP reported.

Police said two other possible victims were found together in a container. One of them was identified as Cheyenne Brown, who had gone missing from Washington D.C. in September. Police said Brown and Robinson had communicated through a dating site. Her family identified her tattoos on the remains, WTTG reported.

Brown was pregnant at the time of her death, WRC reported.

Police have not identified the other woman found with Brown, WTTG reported.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-246-7800, WTTG reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Potter had pleaded not guilty. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine, and for second-degree manslaughter, it's 10...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Remains identified after Mississippi man's pre-execution tip

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

Outcome reached in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (MINNEAPOLIS) -- An outcome has been reached in the trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. A decision is expected to be read between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WDBO

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Suit settled over trans teen's suicide at detention center

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The mother of a transgender teenager who died by suicide at a youth detention center in Maine has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state for $225,000. The Bangor Daily News reported the settlement Thursday in the death of Charles Knowles, 16,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Jury reaches 'trial outcome' over Daunte Wright’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The jury reached a "trial outcome" Thursday in the manslaughter trial of suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser. Court spokesman Nik Nadeau said he did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Dating Sites#Shopping Carts#Murder#D C Police#Wtop#Wrc#Wttg#Cox Media Group
WDBO

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man and a woman died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said, and one woman was injured and taken to a hospital. The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

EXPLAINER: What was Potter charged with in Wright death?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A white suburban Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man. Kim Potter said she meant to use her Taser to try to stop the 20-year-old Wright from fleeing during an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDBO

'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility

DENVER — (AP) — The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists. Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, 79,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The jury at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright returned Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations as the Christmas holiday loomed. The jury weighing Kim Potter's fate got the case Monday following closing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy