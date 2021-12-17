Elites At Cert

One Supreme Court justice is getting pressured to retire. Top democrats across Washington would like justice Stephen Breyer to announce his retirement before the end of the court term in June. The pressure comes so they can get moving on confirmation hearings well before the mid-terms. Republicans have stated if they take control back after the mid-terms, they will not allow President Biden a new appointment to the highest court in the land. Breyer has been on the court since 1994.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO