DC Preview: Catwoman #38

 6 days ago
A “new” Poison Ivy now walks the Earth, one who seems more familiar to Harley Quinn and Catwoman than she ever has been before. And as the dust of Fear State settles in Alleytown, Selina comes to the...

Collider

'Catwoman: Hunted' Images Reveal a Purr-fect Pack of Gotham Rogues

New images for the upcoming DCAU film from Warner Bros. Animation Catwoman: Hunted have been released, showcasing our favorite feline fatale Selina Kyle and some of the dastardly foes she’ll be facing off against in the film. It seems like Selina is up to her old tricks once again as she tries to pull off a heist while shaking off both Gotham’s worst and best.
New Images from Catwoman: Hunted

Only Catwoman would be so clever as to hide in plain sight – at a Leviathan costume party with a Super Hero/Villain theme – while crashing the event on the arm of Black Mask. Such are the hijinks of Catwoman: Hunted, the feature-length, anime-style film produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film comes to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital on February 8, 2022.
