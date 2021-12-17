ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #4

 6 days ago
Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham’s magical connection to Fabletown is...

