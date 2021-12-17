DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #4

Gotham Knights, based on characters from DC Comics created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, is not a Batwoman spinoff. But it will be written by Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Here's the logline for Gotham Knights: "In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.”

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO