DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #4
Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham’s magical connection to Fabletown is...aiptcomics.com
Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham’s magical connection to Fabletown is...aiptcomics.com
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0