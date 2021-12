Can someone please identify and/or describe the Celtic offense for me? (This is not a a snarky question.) It looks to me that the Celtics play a 5-out drive and kick offense that gives Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown the green light to go ISO when they choose. The high pick and roll is used depending on matchups. The spacing is generally fine, but there is almost no movement away from the ball. It's predictable and if the opponent has a good rim defender, the other defenders slide into the passing lanes (which are static because everyone is anchored on the wing or in the corner).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO