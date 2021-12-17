ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weekly economic and financial commentary

By Wells Fargo Research Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States: Hawkish Fed Steals the Show, but Supply Issues Persist Behind the Scenes. The more hawkish tone coming out of the Fed's latest policy meeting was the main event grasping markets' attention this week. But in other news, retail sales data disappointed as higher prices factor into spending and industrial...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Santa's back, mostly positive US data, Erdogan's lira playbook, crude steadies, Bitcoin disappoints

Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course. A wrath of US economic data, which was mostly pre-Omicron painted a picture that showed the economic was moderating, but growth and inflation remained strong. Jobless claims continue to head into the right direction, higher prices dragged down both incomes and spending, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure came in much hotter-than-expected.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Omicron Threat, Slowing Economic Activity, Week Ahead, 4 Trading Thoughts

The dictionary defines precarious as an adjective. The meaning? "Not securely held" or "dangerously likely to fall or collapse." Yeah, that's the ticket. I have been out in the desert (prior to night-vision) listening intently, trying to discern just how far away and in what direction the rattles were coming from in order to carefully place my next step. I have seen a young fellow disappear into quicksand. By the way, that can happen in a shot, it doesn't have to take a while like it does in the movies. (Yes, we got to him before he suffocated.)
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 20 December 2021

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. A holiday-shortened week finds US and Japan inflation data alongside US and UK updates to Q3 GDP. US and eurozone consumer confidence data are also due.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

It doesn’t happen that much that European (November) PMIs have close to no impact on the euro or bond yields. The fact that they were mixed both in terms of sector (services fell from 55.9 to 53.3, manufacturing stabilized around 58) and across countries (Germany disappointed vs a stronger France) didn’t help. More importantly, it was the looming ECB meeting that kept investors to the sidelines. We retain that strains on supply chains eased somewhat, helping to revive factory production while also alleviating some of the upward pressures on inflation. Optimism about the year ahead in the European region nevertheless worsened with Omicron, rising cases and the reintroduction of restrictive measures hurting sentiment as well as posing the most important downside risks to growth going into 2022. Turning to the ECB meeting, the central bank officially announced the end of PEPP in March 2022 but keeps the programme dormant rather than remove it from the toolkit. It did extend the reinvestment horizon to the end of 2024. These reinvestments will be done in a much more flexible manner in terms of time, asset classes and jurisdictions to ensure easy finance conditions across the eurozone. Net buying under PEPP in 2022Q1 will be conducted under a lower pace than in the current quarter. From Q2 onwards, APP takes over at double the pace today (from €20bn/m to €40bn) before slowing down in Q3 (€30bn) and returning to the original €20 in Q4. This still-supportive monetary stance comes even as the ECB projects 5.1% growth for this year, 4.2% for 2022, 2.9% in 2023 and 1.6% for 2024. Inflation is seen (much) higher again, with forecasts of 2.6% (vs 2.2%) for 2021, 3.2% (vs 1.7%) next year and a convenient 1.8% for 2023 and 2024. Asked why the ECB is still committed for such a long time given the high uncertainty surrounding the forecasts, Lagarde said the path of bond purchases is actually the expression of that: still high to avoid a “brutal transition” but declining over time. She repeated that under current circumstances, it’s very unlikely that interest rates will be raised before 2023, referring to inflation expected below 2% further out the horizon. Lagarde did say the ECB will assess its stance on a quarterly basis in function of the economic developments and projections. Combined with high inflation forecasts and related upside risks, markets interpreted it as a first step towards normalization. EUR/USD rebounded north of 1.13(4) though still has some ground to recover before the first meaningful resistance around 1.15. German yields eased from their intraday highs during the press conference. The curve steepens with changes ranging from -1.6 bps (2y) to +5.2 bps (30y). The initial yield jump interestingly did not happen on the ECB statement, but on the BoE decision that took place a bit earlier. The central bank kicked off its tightening cycle with a 15 bps rate hike. The latest labour market and especially CPI (>5%) release this week were crucial ingredients. The central bank in its statement even suggested to increase the weight given to inflation in its assessment. A next rate hike as early as February (when new forecasts are available) is possible. EUR/GBP hit an intraday low of 0.846 on sterling strength but reversed part of the move after some euro appreciation following the ECB. UK gilt yields jump 4 to 6 bps across the curve.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limit Price#Stop Price#Ask Price#High Tech#Fed#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#Fomc#Congress
Schaeffer's Investment Research

FOMC Statement, Deluge of Economic Data Next Week

The middle of December will start off slow, but come Wednesday and Thursday there will be a flood of economic data for investors to sift through, including the much-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. With the most recent earnings season coming to a close, the week is pretty bare in terms of quarterly reports, though Adobe (ADBE), Carnival (CCL), FedEx (FDX), Lennar (LEN), and Winnebago (WGO) still have reports coming up.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh weekly low, eyeing 1.2800 ahead of Canadian GDP/US macro data

USD/CAD witnessed some selling for the third successive day and refreshed weekly low on Thursday. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid a modest USD strength. Investors now look forward to Canadian GDP/US macro releases for some meaningful trading impetus. The USD/CAD pair edged lower...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD hangs near weekly low, moves little post-US/Canadian macro data

USD/CAD edged lower for the third successive day on Thursday and dropped to a fresh weekly low. Rebounding US bond yields, the Fed’s hawkish outlook underpinned the USD and extended support. An intraday bounce in oil prices benefitted the loonie and continued capping the upside for the pair. The...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to one-week high, around 0.6830 amid a positive risk tone

NZD/USD gained follow-through traction for the third successive day on Thursday. Receding Omicron fears continued acting as a tailwind for the perceived riskier kiwi. Subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move ahead of the US macro data. The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed...
WORLD
The Independent

Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.As of Dec. 22, the S&P 500 had risen 25%, its third-straight annual increase. Along the way, the benchmark index set 67 all-time highs.The market weathered a number of challenges along the way. Skyrocketing inflation, worldwide supply chain disruptions and a global economy still vulnerable to the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled market volatility, especially toward the end of the year.Still, Wall Street got a boost from the Federal Reserve ...
STOCKS
county10.com

Podcast: Financial and economic December update

Each month, the County 10 Podcast takes a look at the world of finance and economics, both locally and nationally. This month, we receive an update on how things are looking with the market and the economy plus some odds and ends.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy