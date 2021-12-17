ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ responsible for deaths of four women he met on dating sites

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RT0Dv_0dPwzaZi00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said an accused serial killer they have dubbed “The Shopping Cart Killer” has been arrested after the remains of four women were discovered outside of Washington, D.C.

Police said the man connected with at least four women on dating sites and met them at motels in Fairfax County and Harrisonburg.

Police said the man killed them and then used shopping carts to move their bodies.

Officials said the victims were killed with blunt force trauma and there is video evidence that they have not released as they continue to work with the women’s families, WTOP reported.

Police have Anthony Robinson in custody, officials said in a news conference Friday, WRC reported.

He has been behind bars in Rockingham County jail since late November, WTOP reported.

Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested near where two victims were discovered in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Police said the two women — Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39 — were found near each other but were killed at different times, WTOP reported.

Police said two other possible victims were found together in a container. One of them was identified as Cheyenne Brown, who had gone missing from Washington D.C. in September. Police said Brown and Robinson had communicated through a dating site. Her family identified her tattoos on the remains, WTTG reported.

Brown was pregnant at the time of her death, WRC reported.

Police have not identified the other woman found with Brown, WTTG reported.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-246-7800, WTTG reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Shots fired at Butler Twp. hotel; suspect arrested

BUTLER TWP., Montgomery County — Butler Twp. Police have arrested a man they believe was responsible for a shooting and robbery at the Motel 6 on Miller Lane early Thursday. “It appears there may have been a dispute over property and as a result of the dispute; one of the subjects discharged a gun through the motel room window from inside the room,” Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said. “No one was hit or injured during the incident and property believed to have been taken and belonging to the victim was recovered.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Five teenagers were charged Thursday after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Remains identified after Mississippi man's pre-execution tip

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WHIO Dayton

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
WYOMING, OH
WHIO Dayton

In Ronald Greene's death, a mother's defiant quest for truth

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Mona Hardin calls it her walking nightmare. She’s haunted by the body-camera images of her son Ronald Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police, and she’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s 2019 death as the result of a car crash.
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

4 people shot at suburban Chicago mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, located west of Chicago, WLS-TV reported. According to Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz of the Oak Brook Police Department, authorities were alerted...
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Dating Sites#Shopping Carts#Murder#D C Police#Wtop#Wrc#Wttg#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man's parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted "Guilty, guilty, guilty!"
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Suit settled over trans teen's suicide at detention center

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The mother of a transgender teenager who died by suicide at a youth detention center in Maine has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state for $225,000. The Bangor Daily News reported the settlement Thursday in the death of Charles Knowles, 16,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Baltimore officer dies a week after shot in ambush

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer who was shot during an ambush last week died Thursday after being removed from life support, authorities said. Keona Holley, 39, a mother of four who joined the police department two years ago, was shot in the head while working an overtime shift early in the morning of Dec. 16, The Sun of Baltimore reported. Holley, who was sitting in her patrol car when she was shot, had been on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the newspaper reported.
BALTIMORE, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 transported to hospital from scene of reported shooting

DAYTON — Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in Dayton. Regional dispatch confirmed that they received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of Jerome and Eleanor avenues around 6:20 p.m. Dispatch records showed that two people were transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital....
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sequestered Potter jury in 4th day as holiday weekend looms

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jurors on Thursday resumed deliberating for a fourth day at the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright, with questions looming over how the judge will handle the case if the day ends without a verdict ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma sixth-grader praised for heroism twice in one day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — (AP) — An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day. Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee. Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cat found alive in rubble 9 days after deadly Kentucky tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A cat whose home was an office building leveled by tornadoes nine days ago has been found alive. The cat’s owner, Sonny Gibson, told The Associated Press he was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow. After some searching, he and some other employees found the cat beneath the rubble.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy